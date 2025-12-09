US court in NY allows release of Epstein-related grand jury documents

By Jan Wolfe, Reuters | Posted - Dec. 9, 2025 at 8:31 a.m.

 
A sign held by protesters while Trump administration officials arrive to discuss the handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Aug. 6.

A sign held by protesters while Trump administration officials arrive to discuss the handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Aug. 6. (Kevin Lamarque, Reuters )

WASHINGTON — A U.S. judge ​granted the Justice Department's move to unseal grand jury documents ⁠in the case involving Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, ‌who is in prison for sex ⁠trafficking, a court filing on Tuesday ‌said.

U.S. District ‍Judge Paul Engelmayer cited a recent ⁠law passed by ⁠Congress in issuing his order and opinion, which he said also allowed the department to modify a related protective order issued in July 2020.

The order followed a similar one ‍from a judge in Florida on Friday that allowed for the unsealing of documents in a sex trafficking case against Epstein.

The Justice Department asked the judges to unseal the records after ‌the Republican-controlled Congress passed a bill requiring the Attorney ‌General to release all unclassified files related to its investigations of Epstein and his associate Maxwell, who is in ⁠prison for sex ​trafficking.

Jan Wolfe

