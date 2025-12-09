US court in NY allows release of Epstein-related grand jury documents

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
WASHINGTON — A U.S. judge granted the Justice Department's move to unseal grand jury documents in the case involving Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is in prison for sex trafficking, a court filing on Tuesday said.
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer cited a recent law passed by Congress in issuing his order and opinion, which he said also allowed the department to modify a related protective order issued in July 2020.
The order followed a similar one from a judge in Florida on Friday that allowed for the unsealing of documents in a sex trafficking case against Epstein.
The Justice Department asked the judges to unseal the records after the Republican-controlled Congress passed a bill requiring the Attorney General to release all unclassified files related to its investigations of Epstein and his associate Maxwell, who is in prison for sex trafficking.