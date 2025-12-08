From snowflakes to shorelines: Local tour company wants you to discover Hawaii

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

You don't have to live near the ocean to feel the Aloha Spirit. Sometimes, all it takes is a vacation that leaves an indelible impression on you and brings a little bit of paradise into your life once you're back home.

Southwest Adventure Tours can help you feel that Aloha Spirit on your Hawaiian vacation — a trip where you finally slow down, soak up the joyful moments, and live each day with gratitude.

Plus, let's be honest, it's much easier to feel peaceful when you're not responsible for every little detail of your trip!

Rather than planning your own itinerary, the experts at Southwest Adventure Tours handle all the details for you.

You'll be able to relax and truly enjoy your vacation instead of stressing over booking issues or transportation snafus.

With two different Hawaiian itineraries to choose from, Southwest Adventure Tours gives you a front row seat to the culture, landscapes, and spirit of the islands. Ready to experience connected, easy travel?

Choose an itinerary, or link both for a journey that begins on Oahu and ends on the Big Island.

Photo: Southwest Adventure Tours

Experience vibrant & iconic Oahu

First, here's a quick refresher on the Hawaiian Islands. The state of Hawaii is comprised of eight main islands, but travelers typically only visit four Hawaiian isles: Kauai, Oahu, Maui, or Hawaii (the big island).

Oahu is known as the "gathering place" of Hawaii's isles — its most populous and urban island and home to Honolulu, the state's capital. It's the place most people picture first when they think of Hawaii: surfers riding the North Shore's famous waves, the iconic Waikiki Beach, and the colorful history of Honolulu.

But this island is more than its postcard moments. On Southwest Adventure Tours' Oahu Island Experience, powerful history comes alive at Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial.

Of course, you'll also visit the famed Polynesian Cultural Center including the Alii Luau Dinner featuring a traditional Hawaiian feast of kalua pork, and other island specialties. The dinner includes Hawaiian hula, live music and a royal procession. Also included is the "Ha: Breath of Life" show, an action-packed story of passion ignited by fire, song and dance featuring over 100 Polynesian performers from across the Pacific.

You'll immerse yourself in tropical flavors at the Dole Plantation before diving into Hawaii's crystal-clear waters for snorkeling or kayaking along scenic shores.

You'll spend time wandering valleys lined with waterfalls, discover stories at the Polynesian Cultural Center, and embrace the Aloha Spirit at a traditional luau where Hawaiian music, hula dancing, and a rich taste of Oahu flavor will leave you satisfied and with unforgettable memories.

The tour includes six nights of hotel accommodation, transportation in a comfortable sprinter van, meals, tours, and more. Tour pricing for 2026 is $4,159 per person for double occupancy. To see prices for other group sizes, click here.

Continue the adventure on Maui and Hawaii

Maui is a place of contrast. It has everything: lush green valleys seen along the Road to Hana, the jagged, rocky summit of Haleakalā, and golden, sandy beaches like Kaanapali.

On your tour of Maui, there's time to snorkel at Molokini Crater, sample fresh island cuisine, and end the evening with another luau, each one a little different than the last.

Then it's on to the Big Island, where the landscapes feel wild and untamed.

In Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, steam rises from active craters and hardened lava stretches toward the sea.

You'll walk along black sand beaches, tour Kona coffee country, and — if you're feeling brave — slip into the ocean at night to snorkel with manta rays gliding beneath you.

Photo: Southwest Adventure Tours

The finale is stargazing atop Maunakea, where the sky feels impossibly close from atop the mountain.

Visiting these two islands together is perfect for the traveler looking for a blend of relaxation, discovery, and awe.

Like the Oahu tour, your hotel accommodation is included in the price, as well as inter-island flight from Maui to the Big Island, all meals, tours, the Catamaran excursion, and more.

2026 pricing for this 10-day trip is $7,489 per person for double occupancy.

Why guided tours make all the difference for stress-free travel

There are so many benefits to joining a guided tour. Simplified planning and logistics mean you have fewer decisions to make and loose ends to take care of.

Tour groups know the very best local guides who share hidden gems and cultural insights you'd never get otherwise.

Tour groups are the best way to travel for social butterflies, because it means built-in travel companions and new friends!

Southwest Adventure Tours can make sure you have the best trip possible, handling everything from inter-island flights and lodging to tours, excursions, and bike and boat rentals.

They're a local Utah company with years of experience guiding tour groups throughout the Western United States and Hawaii.

With expert guides leading the way, you can relax and fully immerse yourself in the experience without worrying about missing anything.

Book your tour now

Visiting Hawaii is more than just sightseeing—it's rejuvenating and enriching. Y

ou'll return home and infuse your day-to-day life with the Aloha Spirit values learned on your Hawaiian vacation: relaxation, kindness, and gratitude.

Discover paradise without the hassle by booking with Southwest Adventure Tours. Call 800-970-5864 or book online here for Oahu or here for Maui and Hawaii.