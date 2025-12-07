SLC Puck podcast: Tourigny's hot seat cools off, for now

SALT LAKE CITY — On this episode of SLC Puck, Austin Facer breaks down the Utah Mammoth's critical three-game homestand against the LA Kings, Florida Panthers, and Seattle Kraken — and what it means for head coach André Tourigny's job security and the team's broken power play.

Can a big week at the Delta Center finally get Utah's special teams and season back on track?

Then to West Valley, where the Utah Grizzlies just made a huge splash by signing viral tough guy Daniel "Diamond Hands" Amesbury. If you love hockey fights, the Maverik Center just became must-see TV.

Austin shares what this means for the Grizz, why this last season in West Valley should be pure chaos in the best way, and a quick personal story about sharing a locker room with Amesbury.

