Max Verstappen takes pole position for F1 title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Max Verstappen took pole position for the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of Formula 1 title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on Saturday.

The thrilling three-way battle will be decided on Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit. The McLaren driver Norris is 12 points ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen and 16 ahead of McLaren teammate Piastri.

Verstappen is aiming for his fifth straight F1 title — Norris and Piastri are chasing their first. All three drivers have won seven races.

Pole position is crucial in Abu Dhabi, with every driver winning from pole since 2015. ___

