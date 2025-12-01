Discover the gate to salvation: Get your free copy of 'Putting On Christ'

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

For many people of faith, the journey of coming to know Jesus Christ is deeply personal. It often involves scripture study, personal inventory, contemplation, prayer and experience — and while every person's path is unique, hearing others' stories can sometimes offer new perspectives.

That's the idea behind "Putting On Christ," a book by Utah author Steven Anthony Bishop. In it, Bishop shares his own reflections on what he calls the "gate of salvation," exploring how individuals can draw closer to the Savior through faith, repentance, offering "the broken heart," culminating in an experience known as spiritual rebirth.

A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bishop wrote the book after years of seeking to find the and know the Lord, which yielded through experience, a deeper understanding of the doctrine of Christ. He says his intent isn't to introduce new doctrine, but to share insights that have shaped his own discipleship. For a limited time, the e-book is available for free at puttingonchrist.com.

While "Putting On Christ" isn't an official publication of the Church, several readers have said they found its message meaningful in their own efforts to come to know Christ. Here are a few reasons why it resonates with them — and why you might want to snag your free copy while you can.

A personal exploration of the doctrine of Christ

At its core, "Putting On Christ" centers on what the Book of Mormon calls "the doctrine of Christ." That doctrine includes faith, repentance, baptism, the laying on of hands (known as "confirmation") and receiving the promised blessing of the "actual" Holy Ghost and enduring to the end — all of which are considered essential steps for salvation.

While those principles are familiar to many members of the Church, Bishop takes a closer look at what they really mean. He explores how each step not only leads people to Christ, but helps them come to know him personally.

A guiding verse for Bishop while writing came from Words of Mormon 1:8 in the Book of Mormon, which reads: "And my prayer to God is concerning my brethren, that they may once again come to the knowledge of God, yea, the redemption of Christ…". This is when God Himself baptizes us "by fire and by the Holy Ghost," to the end that we can be made clean through the atonement of Jesus Christ, for "unless [we] do this,, [we] can in nowise inherit the kingdom of God" (Mos. 27:26).

Bishop says that scripture captures his hope that through faith, repentance, and offering individually our "broken hearts" to the Lord, we will "come to the knowledge of God" ourselves, and rediscover joy and redemption through Christ. In "Putting On Christ," he lays out that path with clear explanations, step-by-step insights and uplifting stories from modern-day Saints who've experienced what he calls a "mighty change of heart" through spiritual rebirth.

Personal experiences and powerful testimonies

What makes "Putting On Christ" stand out are the real stories woven throughout its pages, and in particular, Chapter 8 - "Seven Born Again In Our Latter Day.". Bishop blends scripture with modern examples of people striving to live gospel principles. He shares experiences from Church members who've sought what the scriptures describe as being "born of the Spirit," showing how discipleship can lead to meaningful personal change, including a newfound awareness which the scriptures refer to as "eyes to see and ears to hear.".

Readers describe the book as thoughtful and reflective — especially for those evaluating their own spiritual journey. Many say Bishop's clear writing makes complex gospel topics easier to understand, while others appreciate how he connects ancient scripture to modern life. The book currently holds a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with hundreds of reviews, suggesting the message resonates widely.

One reviewer wrote that the book "contains divinely inspired instructions along with real-life experience, not only from the author but many others," calling it "an absolute must-read for anyone serious about growing closer to God."

Ultimately, Bishop hopes to inspire readers to look inward — to consider how they live gospel principles and what it truly means to "put on Christ."

A gift for all seekers of truth

"Putting On Christ" isn't an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It includes and reflects author Steven Anthony Bishop's personal study and experiences. While it doesn't claim to offer an authoritative voice on doctrine, the book invites you to take a closer look at familiar gospel principles and consider how they might apply in your own life.

That open, reflective tone is what many readers say draws them in. The book's structure — rooted in scripture, the words of apostles and prophets, and supported by personal stories — encourages you to explore your faith and think about what it means to grow closer to Christ in everyday ways.

"The path is real and He is coming. Waste no time," Bishop writes — a line that captures the sense of urgency woven throughout the final chapters. His message centers on readiness, peace and the joy that can come from living with purpose.

