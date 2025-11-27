A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks the Anchorage area of Alaska, largest since 2021

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SUSITNA, Alaska — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the Anchorage metropolitan area Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at about 8:11 a.m. local time at a depth of 69 kilometers (43 miles), according to the USGS. Its epicenter was located 7 miles west-northwest of Susitna, Alaska, an area about 67 miles northwest of the city. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

Municipal inspectors also did not find any issues in key public infrastructure after the earthquake, according to a social media post by Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance.

A tsunami also was not expected, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

Meanwhile, some residents found humor in the situation and were calling the Thanksgiving holiday "Shakesgiving" online.

Alaska is the most earthquake-prone state in the U.S. and one of the most seismically active regions in the world, according to the USGS. The state experiences a magnitude 7 earthquake almost annually.

Thursday's quake is the largest to hit the south central part of Alaska since 2021, KTUU TV reported.