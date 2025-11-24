Tour England, Ireland and Scotland for less than $5,000 including non-stop air on Delta

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Taking a trip to the United Kingdom is like unlocking a treasure chest of history, culture and natural beauty, drawing visitors from all corners of the globe. From England's iconic landmarks to the rugged landscapes of Scotland and Ireland, the U.K. offers a wealth of experiences in a compact area.

You might explore Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned for centuries, or visit the Tower of London, a site rich with royal intrigue and centuries of fascinating — and as Britannica highlights, sometimes grisly — history.

Photo: Shutterstock.com/JeniFoto

Venture to Scotland to tour Edinburgh Castle or set sail on a Loch Ness cruise to see if you can spot its legendary, elusive creature. And don't miss the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, where dramatic coastal views await, or enjoy the vibrant streets of Dublin.

With so much to see and experience, a professional tour guide can help you maximize your time and ensure you don't miss any must-see destinations. Even better, you can save significantly on travel costs! Jensen McKay Tours offers all this — and more.

Here's everything you need to know about their upcoming U.K. tour, and why you'll want to save your spot for it as soon as possible.

Photo: Shutterstock.com/Mistervlad

Your tour cost includes airfare out of Salt Lake

Don't let expensive travel costs hold you back from exploring some of the most breathtaking places on earth. With the right tour company, you can experience it all without breaking the bank. Jensen McKay Tours offers incredible value, making your dream adventure more affordable than you might think.

Here's how they do it: by purchasing airfare in bulk a full 11 months ahead of your departure, they secure the best international flight deals available. Their group contracts also provide major savings, and because they're a family-owned business with low operating costs and streamlined systems, those savings get passed directly to you.

For just $4,999 per person when you're traveling with a companion, the United Kingdom tour includes round-trip airfare out of Salt Lake City on Delta Airlines — a steal!

Your tour package also covers:

Airport transfers.

Domestic flights within the U.K.

Accommodations at four-star hotels.

Daily breakfasts.

All activities and entrance fees listed in the itinerary.

Private transportation.

Tour guide.

Tour host.

When you compare the cost of booking each of these elements separately — plus the airfare — it's clear just how much you're saving. And with all the planning, logistics and coordination handled for you, the only thing left to do is relax and enjoy the experience of a lifetime.

Photo: Shutterstock.com/Bazookapic

Here's what's on the itinerary

Over the span of 12 days, you can expect to cross several must-see items and activities off of your bucket list. Here's a brief overview of what's to come:

Day 1: Depart from Salt Lake City for your United Kingdom adventure.

Day 2: Arrive in London, visit Westminster Abbey and check into your centrally located hotel.

Day 3: Explore Buckingham Palace, Whitehall, Downing Street, the Cenotaph and the Tower of London.

Day 4: Day trip to Stonehenge and Windsor Castle, including the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

Day 5: Day trip to Oxford and the Cotswolds, visiting Oxford University and quaint countryside villages.

Day 6: Fly to Dublin for a city walking tour, including Dublin Castle, Trinity College and St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Day 7: Day trip to the Cliffs of Moher, featuring scenic walks, views of the Atlantic and a visitor center tour.

Day 8: Day trip to Belfast and the Giant's Causeway, with a stop at Titanic Belfast and the Peace Walls.

Day 9: Fly to Glasgow, then visit Loch Ness, Glen Coe and the Scottish Highlands, including a cruise on Loch Ness and a stop at Loch Lomond. Overnight in Inverness.

Day 10: Visit Pitlochry and St. Andrews, including St. Andrews Cathedral and West Sands Beach, then overnight in Edinburgh.

Day 11: Half-day walking tour of Edinburgh, including the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle and a free afternoon.

Day 12: Depart Edinburgh and return home.

Photo: Shutterstock.com/Madrugada Verde

Refer a friend and save even more

In addition to their excellent prices, Jensen McKay Tours offers a referral program to help you save even more money. For every referral from you that books with them, you get $100 and your referrals get $50 off the price as well. And you don't have to go on the trip to get your $100 reward! Visit the referrals page for more information.

Save a spot on the next available United Kingdom tour

The next tours to the United Kingdom are scheduled for April 10-21 and Sept. 25- Oct. 6, 2026, but don't wait to secure your spot! Several other dates have already sold out, so it's important to act fast before the spaces fill up.

In the meantime, you can browse the list of other upcoming trips Jensen McKay Tours offers. In addition to the U.K., the agency also offers expertly guided tours through Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Pacific, the Middle East and even Antarctica. Visit their website to view upcoming travel itineraries and plan that next great trip today.