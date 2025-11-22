Dampier scores late, Barton secures pick as Utah claims improbable win over K-State

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Kansas State's Joe Jackson is still running somewhere.

The Wildcats running back left Rice-Eccles Stadium speechless Saturday (when the fans weren't booing their own defense) in the most lopsided opposing team rushing performance in the Kyle Whittingham tenure.

The sophomore had 236 rushing yards and two touchdowns — including a 66-yard run and an 80-yard run — to help Kansas State to 348 first-half rushing yards and a 31-21 lead over No. 12 Utah on senior day.

The second half didn't get much better for a Utah team on the cusp of a potential Big 12 championship appearance and a possible spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff ... until the end.

With 2:25 left to play, Devon Dampier escaped for a 59-yard run to set up Utah inside the 5-yard line. A couple plays later, Dampier found pay dirt to erase a Kansas State lead. On the ensuing Kansas State possession, senior Lander Barton picked off Avery Johnson to seal an improbable 51-47 win.

In all, the Utah defense gave up 574 in the game, including 472 rushing yards — the most rushing yards put up against Utah in school history. Jackson finished with 293 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

Wayshawn Parker led the team in rushing with 100 yards in what was his fourth consecutive time eclipsing the 100-yard mark this season.

This story will be updated.