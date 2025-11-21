Corner Canyon to play St. Frances Academy in a first-ever national championship game

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Coming off the school's second three-peat as 6A champions over the last eight seasons, Corner Canyon football isn't done just yet.

The Draper-based high school is set to take part in the first-ever "Overtime Nationals" game, a high school national championship created by Overtime and Omaha Productions, against St. Frances Academy (Maryland), the No. 1-ranked team in the country, according to the MaxPreps.

The first-ever national championship game will be played at Under Armour Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Dec. 10 (5 p.m. MST, ESPN2), with the winner receiving $250,000 for its school's athletic department.

"Overtime is giving high school football a national stage like we've never seen before," Corner Canyon head coach Eric Kjar said in a statement. "It's a huge opportunity for our athletes to compete in front of a nationwide audience and show what our program is all about. This platform raises the bar for everyone, and we're excited to step into that spotlight and embrace the challenge."

Overtime Football general manager Hunter Mandel said the national championship game was created to "finally give high school athletes that same pinnacle moment" to that of the Super Bowl in the NFL and the College Football Playoff.

The Chargers enter the game with the No. 3-rated offense in the country, according to Massey, going against a St. Frances Academy team that features the No. 1 defense in the country, with five-star defensive end Zion Elee — the ninth-highest ranked player in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports — leading the charge for the Panthers.

That defense also features the No. 35 ranked player, safety Jireh Edwards, from the 2026 recruiting class.