Lionel Messi (finally) scheduled to come to Utah as part of Real Salt Lake's 2026 MLS schedule

SANDY — The biggest names in world soccer are coming to Utah as part of Real Salt Lake's 2026 schedule.

None may be bigger than all-time great Lionel Messi, who is scheduled to play when RSL hosts Inter Miami on April 22.

Salt Lake made the announcement Thursday as part of its 2026 regular-season schedule release, which also includes visits by Korean superstar Son Heung-min (LAFC) on Sept. 5, Germany standout Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) on Sept. 19, and beloved Mexican superstar Chucky Lozano (San Diego FC) on April 18.

"It is an honor for our family and Miller Sports + Entertainment to welcome the greatest soccer player in the world to Utah," Real Salt Lake chairman Steve Miller said in a statement. "Many of us recall iconic sports moments in our lifetimes. Watching the great Lionel Messi play in the heart of the Wasatch will be inspiring to fans, young players and our community at large."

RSL will play a 34-game regular-season schedule as part of MLS announcement for the 2026 season, with an even 17-17 split between home and away.

The season kicks off Saturday, Feb. 21 in Vancouver, British Columbia, before the home opener a week later against Seattle Sounders FC.

Additional season tickets and four-game ticket packages go on sale via the club's priority ticket waitlist beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. MST on RSL.com.

"Across the world, soccer brings people together, and here in Utah, we love being part of that story," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said. "Utahns love sports, and our fans are known for their warm, friendly spirit. We're excited to see the greatest soccer player of all time play on the RSL field with the stunning Wasatch Mountains as the backdrop."

Real Salt Lake will host alternating home-and-away matches for the first eight weeks of the season. MLS will go on seven-week, midseason hiatus during the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and won't host a home match between May 16 and Aug. 15.