New legislation makes healthcare access more affordable for employers and contractors

Behind every small business are families, employees and owners who all deserve access to quality health care without breaking the bank.

With today's increasing health insurance premiums, that can be a difficult thing to accomplish.

What if you could have access to health care that's simple, transparent, and built to help real people instead of insurance companies?

Vamos Health was created to provide a membership-based alternative to insurance and can also act as a companion to catastrophic health care coverage.

Here's how Vamos Health is paving the way.

Photo: Vamos Health

How Vamos Health's patient-centered model works

Founded in Utah, Vamos Health enables employers to provide high-quality care with or without traditional insurance.

Under its model, businesses can offer employees membership access for less than three dollars a day.

This covers unlimited in-office visits, telehealth, urgent care, and basic labs.

A fully bilingual staff, after-hours access, and "navigators" who help members make sense of their health needs makes Vamos Health a unique patient-first experience.

With locations in Ogden and West Valley, plus an Orem location opening early 2026, Vamos Health is providing a needed alternative for populations who have a more difficult time obtaining health insurance like freelancers, immigrants and small business owners.

Vamos Health is a win-win for business owners and employees! Employers gain a benefit that supports wellness and accessibility, while employees and contractors get a clear, simple healthcare option.

"Whether they have five or 500 employees, Vamos Health tailors a plan to provide quality healthcare access to all your employees," says Vamos Health enterprise sales executive Jared Richardson. "When we partner with business owners, we're not just offering a benefit. We're helping them retain good people, reduce turnover and show up for their team in a tangible way."

Why healthcare matters for small businesses and contractors

Many smaller firms and businesses that engage contractors struggle to offer benefits.

Thanks to legislation passed earlier in 2025, if a direct primary care membership, like those offered at Vamos Health, is paid for with pretax dollars, it will be considered a benefit plan by the IRS and can be included in form 5500.

This same legislation also allows employees who have catastrophic healthcare plans to get affordable regular healthcare through Vamos Health using their HSA funds.

The National Federation of Independent Business, a nonpartisan group that advocates for small businesses, says that affordable healthcare is essential for the success of America's small businesses. "Small firms pay nearly twice as much for health insurance as large businesses. Unlike large corporations, small businesses lack the bargaining power to negotiate lower premiums," says Josselin Castillo, NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations.

This means providing healthcare coverage for employees is yet another hurdle for small businesses to overcome.

"Providing meaningful health benefits is no longer optional if employers want to retain top talent," Richardson says. "Employees see these packages as proof the company values their well-being, and when employers miss the mark, they risk turnover."

A recent report by Paycor, a payroll and HR solutions company, noted that pay and benefits remain the single most common reason employees left a job in 2024.

And on the flip side, a PSCA poll found that 72% of employees regard health insurance as one of the most important benefits. By adopting an accessible alternative like Vamos Health, employers may improve their retention numbers while demonstrating a commitment to wellness.

Photo: Vamos Health

Subscribe to better health care now

In a tough job market where hiring remains competitive and labor costs rise, smart employers need to rethink benefits.

Vamos Health offers a new way to do things. Their membership-based, low-friction health care benefit aligns with employee expectations and helps companies strengthen retention.

All Vamos Health medical staff speak both English and Spanish.

Receive free health screenings for blood pressure and glucose levels at their West Valley and Ogden offices every Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m., no appointment needed!

Visit vamoshealth.com to learn more, or call (385) 402-7500 to set up a tour of their facilities.

Photo: Vamos Health

