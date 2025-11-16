COPY OF - Reality TV royalty: Catching up with Utah's favorite contestants

Estimated read time: 8-9 minutes

Utah has been well-represented in the world of reality TV, with numerous contestants from the state making a name for themselves on popular shows.

From singing competitions to talent showcases, these individuals have captivated audiences with their unique skills and charismatic personalities. Let's take a look at what some of the contestants are doing now.

Benson Boone

Benson Boone is a talented singer-songwriter with several ties to Utah. He gained a significant fan base after competing on season 19 of the popular reality TV show American Idol, and bowed out of the show to pursue his musical career on his own terms.

Although no longer practicing, he was raised a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended Brigham Young University-Idaho for one semester before dropping out to pursue music.

He currently resides near Salt Lake Cit and his family in St. George – which is where he filmed the music video for "Beautiful Things."

Boone has been actively releasing music, with several singles and EPs under his belt. His sound is a blend of pop rock and folk genres, which has drawn comparisons to renowned artists like Ed Sheeran and Freddie Mercury. This fusion of styles, combined with his soulful voice has captivated audiences and set him apart in the music scene.

Benson Boone has performed at various venues across the country, entertaining fans with his energetic and heartfelt performances. Recently, he embarked on his "America Heart" tour, which has been met with immense enthusiasm. Notably, he had three consecutive shows at Salt Lake's Delta Center on Oct. 8, 9 and 11 this year, a testament to his growing fan base and popularity, especially in Utah.

Despite the tour's initial success, Boone recently faced a setback due to issues with his voice and throat. According to Rolling Stone, he was forced to cancel a portion of his tour to prioritize his health and recovery. This decision, though unfortunate, highlights his commitment to delivering quality performances and ensuring his long-term vocal well-being.

For fans interested in Benson Boone's personal life, Elle reports that he is currently single.

David Archuleta

David Archuleta, a talented singer-songwriter from Utah, rose to fame after finishing as the runner-up on season seven of American Idol. He grew up in Sandy and Murray.

Born to a family of Honduran descent, Archuleta's musical journey began at a young age. He currently resides in Nashville, a city known for its vibrant music scene, which has likely influenced his artistic growth.

Archuleta's American Idol performances showcased his impressive vocal range and heartfelt delivery, resonating with millions of viewers and establishing him as a beloved artist. After his stint on the show, he released his debut single, "Crush," which became a huge commercial success. He has since released several successful albums.

Archuleta has been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, using his platform to raise awareness and support for mental health initiatives.

In an interview with People, he shared his experiences with mental health, stating, "I've been through some tough times, but I've learned that it's okay to not be okay."

In 2021, Archuleta made headlines when he publicly announced his decision to leave The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, citing a desire to focus on his personal spiritual growth and well-being. This decision was met with both support and criticism. In an interview with The Advocate, Archuleta explained that his decision to leave the church was influenced by his own experiences with his sexuality and his desire to live authentically.

Archuleta has also been open about his experiences as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Archuleta's decision to speak publicly about his experiences has helped to raise awareness and promote acceptance.

Archuleta remains actively engaged in touring and performing, thrilling audiences with his soulful voice and engaging stage presence. He will soon release a brand-new Christmas album, "My Only Wish."

7 of Utah's most hair-raising stories For others who prefer a more ghosts-and-horror-movies approach to fall, it's time to scare yourself a little by learning about some of Utah's creepiest legends.

Carmen Rasmusen

A graduate of Woods Cross high school and a BYU alumnus, Rasmussen is best known for her top-six finish during the 2004 season of American Idol. Two years later, Rasmusen married former Utah governor Gary Herbert's son, Bradley.

Rasmusen's music is a blend of pop, country, and rock, and her powerful voice has drawn comparisons to artists like Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson.

After her experience on American Idol, Rasmusen released both an album (2004) and a single (2007).

She also appeared in a three-episode series of NBC's Fear Factor, aired in 2006. In the first episode, she and her assigned partner won the first challenge involving a demolition derby, ultimately winning a trip to Africa. They finished the show in second place.

Rasmusen and her husband still reside in Utah and have four boys.

Dia Frampton

Dia Frampton grew up in both St. George and Draper. She is a talented singer-songwriter, known for her distinctive voice and style. She gained widespread recognition after competing and placing runner-up on season one of The Voice in 2011.

Frampton's style of music includes a fusion of indie rock, folk and pop. She has released several successful albums as a solo artist and toured extensively. Her emotional and heartfelt songwriting often focus on personal experiences and relationships.

During live performances, Frampton rarely wears shoes, and often plays both the cowbell and tambourine.

Prior to Frampton's involvement in The Voice, she and her sister worked together to form a band, Meg and Dia, which continues to ebb and flow throughout the years. The sisters continue to produce music today.

Frampton has talked openly over the years about the overwhelming pressures of the music industry when she has a shy personality. She learned to overcome stage fright by focusing on her performance.

She and her sister opened a coffee shop, Three Pines Coffee, in Salt Lake City in June of 2015, which is still thriving today.

Tanner James

A singer from Provo, Tanner competed on season six of The Voice in 2014. Although he was eliminated from the show, James' experience helped him gain exposure and confidence as a performer. He has since released his own music and has performed at various events and venues in Utah.

James' music is a blend of pop, rock, and country, and his soulful voice has drawn comparisons to artists like Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts.

James grew up in a musical family, where he was encouraged to pursue his passion for singing from a young age.

James is still active in the music industry as a singer, voice actor, and voiceover artist.

James married former season six contestant Madelyn Paige in September of 2023, and the two have occasionally performed duets together.

Kodi Lee

A 25-year-old musical savant who spent much of his childhood in Tooele, Lee made history by winning season 14 of America's Got Talent in 2019 as a singer and pianist.

Lee's musical journey began at a young age, with his mother, Tina Lee, introducing him to the world of music. Despite being born with optic nerve hypoplasia, a rare condition that left him blind, Addison's disease, a disorder that affects the adrenal glands, and autism, Lee's love for music only grew stronger. He began playing the piano at the age of four and soon became proficient in playing complex pieces by renowned composers like Mozart and Chopin.

Lee's powerful voice and incredible talent on the piano made him a standout on America's Got Talent. His audition, which featured a soul-stirring rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," left the judges and audience in awe. Throughout the competition, Lee's performances continued to impress, showcasing his versatility and range as a musician.

Lee's music is a unique fusion of pop, rock, and classical genres, making him a standout in the entertainment industry. His inspiring story and incredible talent have made him a beloved figure, with fans and critics alike praising his raw emotion and technical skill.

Since winning America's Got Talent, Lee has released his own music, including his debut single "Song for You," and has performed at various venues across the country.

In his free time, Lee enjoys spending time with his family, including his mother, Tina, and his brother, Derek. Lee currently resides in California, where he continues to pursue his passion for music and inspire others with his remarkable story.

Siegfried & Jensen

Since 1990, Siegfried & Jensen have been helping the people of Utah and surrounding states who have suffered needless injuries and death caused by car accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, defective drugs, dog bites, wrongful death, and other types of personal injury.

The firm is committed to keeping Utah families and communities safe by ensuring wrongdoers are held accountable. While a lawsuit isn't always the answer when it is needed having someone on your side can mean the difference between declaring bankruptcy and rebuilding your life and moving forward, especially when you're up against an insurance company or a hospital.

Siegfried & Jensen has represented more than 35,000 clients and recovered over $1.2 billion for them.