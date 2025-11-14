Green Canyon stuns Crimson Cliffs, sets up Cache Valley clash for 4A state title

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — In the 2023 4A state championship, Crimson Cliffs dominated Green Canyon 33-0.

Two years later, No. 14 Green Canyon got its revenge and defeated Crimson Cliffs 24-21 in the 4A semifinals to clinch a spot in the state title game against Cache Valley rival No. 1 Ridgeline.

Though losing the turnover battle, Green Canyon used a key 10-point fourth quarter to come out with a win Friday night.

"I would not have liked my odds if you told me that," third-year head coach JT Tauiliili said when asked about losing the turnover battle and Crimson Cliffs having the ball to end the game. "But at the end of the day, you just have to play the game as it comes to you, and I felt like that's what we did."

To open the second half, Crimson Cliffs used a six minute drive to add a touchdown to the board, with Van Dailey punching it in from 8 yards out to take a 14-7 lead.

But Green Canyon hit back when Ethan Munk absorbed a hit and fired a pass to Cody Edelmayer in the end zone for a 24-yard pitch and catch. Just two plays later, Crimson Cliffs looked like it had a big play, with Jaxson Holt coming across the field, but the ball was fumbled and the Wolves recovered in Mustangs territory.

Green Canyon capitalized and suddenly held a 21-14 lead after Munk found the end zone from 6-yards out.

Crimson Cliffs fired right back with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Tanoai Andresen to Briton Phillips to tie it up with 8:16 to go.

The Wolves were able to add 3 more points on a 40-yard field goal with two minutes left before forcing a turnover on downs to win the game.

Munk's scrambling ability kept Green Canyon's first drive of the game alive with more than 30 rushing yards on the drive. He connected with receiver Bryson Pabst on a 25-yard shock design play to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead.

After a short punt by Crimson Cliffs, Green Canyon had a chance to take a big lead, but Munk threw a pick to Benson Hofhine and Crimson Cliffs was right back on offense.

Crimson Cliffs had first-and-goal on the 5-yard line, but Ross Johnnie batted down two passes, and Pabst — who scored for Green Canyon — made a touchdown-saving tackle on the 1-yard line.

The Mustangs then forced its second turnover of the game when Nate Ence forced a fumble on the 50-yard line and Hagun Christiansen jumped on it to flip the script for Crimson Cliffs in an effort to get on the board before half.

Andresen hooked up with Phillips on a 29-yard pass play to put the Mustangs on the board.