Kennan Pula's one-handed pick sends Lone Peak back to 6A title game

SALT LAKE CITY— One hand, one leap, and one game-changing moment.

Lone Peak senior Kennan Pula's acrobatic interception at midfield swung Friday's 6A semifinal on its axis, helping the Knights hold off Skyridge 13-7 and punch a ticket back to the state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Pula rose above a Falcons receiver and snatched the ball with one slick backhand, erasing a likely touchdown and giving Lone Peak the momentum it needed to survive a physical, defense-heavy battle.

"It was incredible," head coach Bart Brockbank said. "If he doesn't get that, their guy scores. Late in the season, you need your playmakers to make plays, and he did."

Lone Peak built a 10-0 halftime lead and relied on its defense the rest of the way. Skyridge cut the score to 10-7 in the third quarter and threatened multiple times late, including a drive inside the red zone, but the Knights held firm. A fourth-down incompletion in the final minute sealed the victory for Lone Peak.

"It was always going to be a defensive game," Pula said. "We watched a lot of film. Whoever made the last big play was probably going to win."

Next week's 6A championship marks the continuation of one of Utah's fiercest high school football rivalries, and this chapter comes with real history behind it.

Last season, Corner Canyon stormed back from a 27-7 deficit by scoring 23 straight points to stun Lone Peak in the 6A title game, winning 30-27 in one of the great championship comebacks in recent memory.

This season, Lone Peak handed Corner Canyon a 42-21 loss in its regular-season meeting, one of the Chargers' worst defeats in years.

Now comes the rubber match, with a state championship on the line again.

"It feels like Groundhog Day," Brockbank said. "We know they'll be out for revenge. We've got to be ready for a physical battle, because whenever we play Corner Canyon, that's what it is."

Kickoff for the 6A championship is set for Thursday at 2:30 p.m. MST at Rice-Eccles Stadium.