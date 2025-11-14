Kanab defeats Beaver 24-13 to earn 1A state title

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CEDAR CITY — Kanab delivered when it mattered most.

With a late touchdown, the Cowboys pulled away from Beaver to claim the 1A state championship 24-13 Friday afternoon in Cedar City.

Kanab set the tone early, striking first with a touchdown in the opening quarter. The Cowboys then kept the pressure on in the second, adding another touchdown and a field goal to hold a 17-point lead. Beaver, however, was only able to get one touchdown of their own before halftime.

The game momentum slowed in the third with both teams unable to find the end zone, but Beaver made the game interesting in the fourth by punching in a touchdown to cut the lead to 4 after missing the ensuing PAT.

The Cowboys didn't waste the opportunity to put the game away.

With the pressure rising, and the clock ticking down, Kanab turned to its closer Hayden Gubler, who slipped through the defense and powered into the end zone for the game-sealing touchdown.