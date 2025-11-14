The dynasty marches on: Corner Canyon back in 6A title game after win over Mountain Ridge

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY— Corner Canyon booked its spot in the 6A state championship for the sixth time in eight years Friday afternoon after defeating Mountain Ridge 59-20 in the semifinal round.

The Chargers controlled the game from start to finish, but the turning point came after halftime when quarterback Helaman Casuga and the offense broke the game open with repeated scoring drives.

"I think it was just about bouncing back," Casuga said about the second-half surge. "In the second quarter, we left a lot of chances out there. But after halftime, we settled in and really got rolling."

Mountain Ridge found early success moving the ball but couldn't keep pace with Corner Canyon's depth and execution.

For Casuga, competing for another championship underscores what it means to play in the Chargers' system.

"It raises your bar as a player," he said. "The expectation here is to perform at a high level, and being surrounded by teammates and coaches who push you every day makes you better."

Head coach Eric Kjar credited the players for the program's continued success.

"It's all about our kids," Kjar said. "They've busted their tails, and they deserve everything they get. We demand a lot from them as a staff, and when they put in the time and effort, it's awesome to see them earn this opportunity."

Kjar said this year's group has carved out its own identity among all the teams he's coached.

"Every team finds its own identity," he said. "What stands out about this group is how competitive they are. They compete every snap, even in the simplest practice drills. That competitiveness is what shows up in big games."

Corner Canyon will now play for its third straight state title next week, the final game for its senior class. And Casuga said his goal is simple.

"I just want to enjoy it," he said. "It's my last one, and I want to take it all in while still going out there and playing my best."

Kjar said the focus remains the same heading into championship week.

"Same approach as always," he said. "Control what we can control, preparation, practice, the process. If they lock in like they have all year, they'll be ready."