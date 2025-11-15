Bees' new ballpark, Daybreak transformed into winter wonderland

SOUTH JORDAN — A cheer erupted from the Ballpark at America First Square stands Friday evening, but not from a play by the Salt Lake Bees or any other baseball team, for that matter.

Rather, a series of makeshift Christmas trees set up on the infield — including one as tall as 60 feet — began illuminating bright red while the outfield lit up like candy canes. Moments later, fans shuffled their way down onto the base pads to experience most of the more than 500,000 lights set up across the stadium.

All of this is part of Holiday Lights at the home of the Bees. While it's not baseball, it appeared to be a home run with the more than 3,000 people who showed up for the first night of what figures to be a new holiday tradition in southwest Salt Lake County.

"We're really excited to have this," said South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey, after she ceremoniously flipped a switch earlier in the evening to turn on additional lights set up by an ice rink at America First Square. "This is the perfect location for it. This community amenities like this — our entire region needs amenities like this."

Holiday Lights — to take place every evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 3, 2026, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas days — features light shows every 20 minutes, as well as the glowing walk around the bases. That's on top of a pair of other holiday-themed light tunnels along the outfield concourse.

If that's not enough, new lights are set up by the left field mini golf course, there are stations for children to write letters to Santa and several other activities, while the stadium concessions stands offer hot cocoa, hot cider, coffee and holiday snacks on top of the standard stadium favorites, likes nachos and hot dogs. Several people channeled their inner Mariah Carey at a holiday-themed karaoke station.

People view the Christmas lights as part of Holiday Lights at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Friday. (Photo: Carter Williams, KSL.com)

Larry H. Miller Company officials ran some test runs before Friday's launch, and the results were promising.

"Everyone who's gone in has been blown away. Kids have been really thrilled about all the different activated areas," said Dustin Dehlin, vice president of business development for Miller Sports + Entertainment.

Including taxes and fees, tickets range in price from $15.04 per ticket for child admission or for groups of 20 people or more to $25.79 for a family package that includes a holiday-themed light-up necklace and a few other holiday items. Children under 2 years old are allowed in for free.

The event launched the same night as Downtown Daybreak's Winter Village opened, featuring an ice skating rink in the plaza outside of the stadium that will remain in place through mid-February. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to install one of its Giving Machines in the area, as well, which will be up and running on Nov. 24.

Families skate at the rink at America First Square in South Jordan on Friday. (Photo: Carter Williams, KSL.com)

Both events are the result of about a year's worth of planning, seeking to utilize the Ballpark at America First Square beyond its standard 75 home games during the Pacific Coast League season. It's something that Larry H. Miller Company officials wanted to do when they acquired the land four years ago, said Brad Holmes, president of Larry H. Miller Real Estate.

"We knew that there was an opportunity for families and loved ones to gather out here in the southwest part of the valley," he said. "The logistics are incredible, to put it all together. The city's tired and we're tired, but these nights (are) worth it."

Holmes said the experience will only improve as more businesses move into the district. Moena Cafe and Hires Big H are the first of a group that's slated to include Sawadee, Nomad Eatery, Red Iguana and Jolley's Pharmacy, he added.

South Jordan leaders were thrilled when Miller Company officials unveiled their plans for an entertainment district surrounding the ballpark, so it could be activated in the winter as the city's Daybreak community slowly adds a downtown. Ramsey believes Winter Village will only grow with time, too.

"This will be a South Jordan tradition for years to come ... and across the state," she said.