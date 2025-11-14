Black Friday deal: Up to 40% off luxury vacations in sunny St. George

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

This Black Friday, trade the shopping lines for warm weather and poolside views. Ember Stays is offering up to 40% off luxury winter getaways.

That's in addition to the already reduced off-season discount – plus an extra 10% when you use code KSLBLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

The offer applies to stays with check-in dates between now and February 28, 2026. With only 10 weekends left before winter rates end, now's the perfect time to lock in your escape.

A smarter Black Friday buy

Instead of another purchase that collects dust, choose an experience you'll actually use.

All Ember Stays homes are already discounted for the winter season, and using code KSLBLACKFRIDAY unlocks up to 40% off your vacation.

Whether you're planning a family gathering, a friends' weekend, or a quiet winter retreat, St. George offers the best of both worlds: comfortable temperatures and open spaces to explore.

Why St. George

When much of Utah is covered in snow throughout the winter, St. George stays warm and inviting with sunny days in the 60s, scenic trails, and year-round golf.

After a day outside, return to a spacious Ember Stays property built for comfort and connection. Each home is unique, but guests often enjoy:

Private heated pools, hot tubs, or fire pits.

Chef-grade kitchens and open living areas.

Game rooms, bunk spaces, or rooftop decks.

Space for families or groups to stay together.

Photo: Ember Stays

The value of group travel

When you travel with family or friends, booking a full home simply makes sense, both financially and experientially.

The hotel approach:

Multiple rooms for extended family.

Eating out for every meal.

Limited shared space.

The Ember Stays approach:

Everyone under one roof with private bedrooms.

Cook together or hire a private chef.

Hot tubs, game rooms, and gathering spaces right at home.

Split costs for a better per-person value.

The difference isn't just in price, it's in the memories you'll make together.

Photo: Ember Stays

A winter escape done right

Celebrate the holidays or sneak away for a sunny weekend.

Winter in St. George means quiet trails, mild weather, and relaxed outdoor living without ski-town crowds. Off-season pricing makes it the best value of the year.

Why book now

Coordinating a group trip takes time and the best dates go fast. With this limited-time offer, you can secure your discount now and plan later.

Up to 40% off off-season rates (includes extra 10% with code KSLBLACKFRIDAY.)

Travel window: Check-in between now and Feb. 28, 2026.

Availability is limited, and winter weekends are filling fast. The families who book this weekend will be soaking up the sun while others wait for spring.

Photo: Ember Stays

Utah's Best Winter Escape

From December through February, St. George offers:

Comfortable weather: Sunny afternoons, no heavy coats required.

Open trails: Explore Snow Canyon, Sand Hollow, and nearby parks.

Outdoor living: Enjoy patios, hot tubs, and fire pits year-round.

Easy access: Just a quick drive from northern Utah cities.

Offer Details

Promo code: KSLBLACKFRIDAY.

Travel window: Now – Feb. 28, 2026.

Discount: Up to 40% off off-season rates (includes extra 10% with code.)

Minimum stay: 3 nights.

Where to book: emberstays.com.

Discount applies to base rate only (excludes cleaning fees). Available at participating homes.

Don't miss it: Winter rates are already the lowest of the year, and this weekend's extra 10% off with code KSLBLACKFRIDAY makes them even better.

Start planning your St. George escape at emberstays.com.