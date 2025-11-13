Experience the magic of the season at Utah's ultimate holiday decor shopping destination

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Decorating for the holidays is something many people anticipate all year long.

For those with happy memories and associations of Christmas time, decorating for the holiday can truly make them happier.

Psychologist Deborah Serani told TODAY that decorating for Christmas can spike dopamine—a "feel-good hormone." So if you need a little cheer, pull out the twinkle lights and stockings!

For a local Christmas shopping experience, consider visiting Modern Display, a hallmark of Salt Lake City's home holiday decor market. The family-run business has been in the celebrations and decor industry for nearly 80 years.

Photo: Modern Display

New innovative Christmas trees

While you can certainly find the right light, wreath, Christmas village, and table setting for any home, their King Pine Christmas trees available now are something to see.

Starting with options at 7.5 feet tall, the sturdy faux conifer is fit to hold dozens of glass ornaments.

The 3mm LED lights have eight display settings, giving you options in both multicolor and warm white hues. You can switch between settings with the handy remote or with the button at the base of the tree.

One of the biggest hassles of setting up an artificial tree year after year is the bending, shaping, and fluffing of the branches, but there's no extra sprucing involved with the King Pine tree.

The "insta shape" feature means the tree is ready to go from the moment you take it out of the box. Additionally, finding and connecting one section of the lights to the next is never a problem—the power cord is in the pole of the tree, making it look cohesive from top to bottom.

Modern Display is confident you'll love your new King Pine, but if something goes wrong, their warranty will make it right. Their Christmas trees come with a five-year warranty on the structure and stand with a three-year warranty on the lights.

Photo: Modern Display

More Christmas to explore

Trees are just the start of what Modern Display offers in their warehouse and online.

Their collection of timeless Christmas villages are sure to delight holiday enthusiasts. From Dicken's Village, to "National Lampoon Christmas Vacation" Village, to Disney's Christmas Village, there's something for every home and preference.

Small buildings, cars, and even brown mulch for the villages are all sold at Modern Display both in person and online.

Whether you want to add more meaning to your home this holiday season or want to gift something special for someone in your life,

Modern Display's collection of nativities, artwork, and scenes of Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus is vast. Find the sweet scene in many mediums, such as ornaments, framed artwork, wood carvings, and figurines.

Photo: Modern Display

Lights, lights and more lights!

If your holiday canvas is outside the home, wander down the virtual or physical aisles of Modern Display's holiday light section.

The store's selections of string lights, novelty lights, and yard decor lights are nearly endless.

If you prefer perfectly tailored lights for your roof lines, Modern Display can cut a string of lights for your specific needs. They also offer installation both at homes and businesses.

These decorations are just the tip of the North Pole iceberg.

Whether you want a new tree for your living room or you want to add more Christmas magic to your home's decor, you can find a massive selection at Modern Display. Shop trees and more online or at their store on 5959 S State Street in Murray.