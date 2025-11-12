BASE jumper rescued from Kane Creek area in Moab

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Updated - Nov. 12, 2025 at 10:46 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 12, 2025 at 4:11 p.m.

 
Search and rescuers were looking Wednesday for BASE jumper near Moab.

Search and rescuers were looking Wednesday for BASE jumper near Moab. (Grand County Sheriff's Department)

3 photos
Save Story

MOAB — A 43-year-old BASE jumper was rescued Wednesday after getting stuck on a cliff in the Kane Creek area of Moab, police said.

The man, who was not identified by officials, was hanging hundreds of feet up when his parachute got tangled up in the rocky terrain — prompting a search and rescue effort to save him, Jamison Wiggins, of the Grand County Sheriff's Department, said.

"I think (this) group of individuals with our search rescue team (are) some of the most talented, I would say, in the state," Wiggins said.

Wiggins said the cords from the man's parachute likely kept him from falling to his death.

Wiggins said November is a popular time of year for BASE jumpers, and the county's search and rescue crews have been busy with similar incidents.

"This is the second BASE jumper incident in less than probably a week," he said.

The man rescued on Wednesday was taken to a hospital, and details of his injuries have not been released.

Photos

Most recent Eastern Utah stories

Related topics

UtahEastern UtahPolice & Courts
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  