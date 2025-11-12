BASE jumper rescued from Kane Creek area in Moab

MOAB — A 43-year-old BASE jumper was rescued Wednesday after getting stuck on a cliff in the Kane Creek area of Moab, police said.

The man, who was not identified by officials, was hanging hundreds of feet up when his parachute got tangled up in the rocky terrain — prompting a search and rescue effort to save him, Jamison Wiggins, of the Grand County Sheriff's Department, said.

"I think (this) group of individuals with our search rescue team (are) some of the most talented, I would say, in the state," Wiggins said.

Wiggins said the cords from the man's parachute likely kept him from falling to his death.

Wiggins said November is a popular time of year for BASE jumpers, and the county's search and rescue crews have been busy with similar incidents.

"This is the second BASE jumper incident in less than probably a week," he said.

The man rescued on Wednesday was taken to a hospital, and details of his injuries have not been released.