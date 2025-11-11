Utah Military Academy honors veterans with music as former servicemen share memories

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

OGDEN — Sophie Rodriguez says it is important for students to understand patriotism.

"It gives honor to something I believe that people have lost," the Utah Military Academy junior said on Monday.

Rodriguez is one of many students who honored veterans on Monday, ahead of Veterans Day, to pay tribute to those who served in the United States military.

"It is still important for us to understand where our patriotism comes from," she said, adding that she is proud of her roots at the Riverdale military school.

Rodriguez said all her siblings were expected to attend the academy and that the military school is "part of who I am." She believes the discipline of the public charter school has helped her overcome obstacles in her life — from taking advanced band, to mixed martial arts, to competing in CyberPatriot, a competition where students work in teams to find and fix simulated computer problems.

The academy's students, accompanied by the jazz band and choir, performed various titles from World War II as a tribute to Capt. Glenn Miller, a famed conductor and composer who led one of the most popular civilian bands of the 20th century while he served as an officer in the U.S. Army in the early 1940s. The band played Miller's music and the choir sang several patriotic numbers.

The Utah Military Academy jazz band performed on Monday at the Harrison Regent Retirement Community in Ogden. They used plungers to create the classic sounds of Glenn Miller's music from the 1940s. (Photo: Par Kermani, KSL.com)

"You probably saw a bunch of old men crying in this place today," said veteran Rick Minardo, referring to the emotional impact of the tribute and the memories it brought up for the veterans gathered at Monday's event at the Harrison Regent Retirement Community in Ogden.

"Our youth today," the 73-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran (Marine Corps Air Wing) continued, "these kids — kind of chokes you up a little."

Minardo said he joined the service through the "buddy program," only to lose his buddy during their initial boot camp training. His friend left due to medical issues, and Minardo struggled with that.

Despite having to face his military future alone, he developed a deep sense of responsibility, which proved to be a hard-fought achievement for him.

They don't have any idea what they have here until they go to another country. And when you come back, you literally kiss the ground. –Rick Minardo, veteran

Minardo now considers himself "lucky" because of the sense of freedom he felt while stationed in the Pacific, away from his parents, and performing his reconnaissance squadron duties.

"The thing that is really true: They don't have any idea what they have here until they go to another country. And when you come back, you literally kiss the ground," he said. "It's the greatest country in the world."

Leroy Atencio served in the U.S. Army. The most important aspect of Monday's event, for him, was seeing the youth working to prepare themselves for military service. The 86-year-old believes "parents today" are not doing enough to teach discipline to their children.

"Stay neutral. Don't get so one-sided. Don't get involved in politics. Serve your country instead," Atencio advised.

Atencio spent three years in Berlin during the Berlin Wall era, and he also served in Korea, Honduras, Switzerland, Italy and the United States.

The Utah Military Academy is planning additional performances, including one at an upcoming Utah Jazz halftime show. Monday's event, however, was to pay tribute to many who fought for America's freedom.

U.S. Air Force Sgt. Lawrence Avenner said, "It was an honor for me to serve my country."