Weber State announces decision to move on from head coach Mickey Mental

OGDEN — Another school will be looking for a new head football coach this offseason after Weber State announced that head coach Mickey Mental was fired from the position he has held for nearly three seasons.

Weber State made the announcement official Monday morning.

"We want to thank coach Mental for his efforts and the passion he put into our football program," Weber State Athletic Director Tim Crompton said. "We wish nothing but the best for him and his family in the future."

Mental went 13-20 as head coach of the Wildcats after receiving the promotion from offensive coordinator to head coach when Jay Hill left Weber State to become the defensive coordinator at BYU.

The Wildcats' win total has been on a decline every season since Hill's departure with the Wildcats, slipping to 6-5 in 2023 after a 10-3 season in Hill's final year before dropping to 4-8 last season. Weber State is currently 3-7 and on a three-game losing streak after a 66-14 blowout loss to Montana State on Saturday.

The school announced that associate head coach and offensive line coach Brent Myers will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Myers has been a part of the Wildcats' staff since 2014, coaching in 140 games with Weber State while also helping the program to four Big Sky titles, six trips to the FCS playoffs, and nine winning seasons during his 12 seasons.

School officials will now begin a national search for their next head coach. Myers will coach the team in its final two games, beginning with a road game at Idaho State on Saturday before returning home to host Northern Arizona on Nov. 22.