Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens, the godfather of Seattle basketball, dies at 88

By Tim Booth And Andrew Destin, Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 9, 2025 at 5:01 p.m.

 
FILE - Former Seattle SuperSonics coach and player Lenny Wilkens acknowledges the crowd during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz, Oct. 10, 2023, in Seattle.

FILE - Former Seattle SuperSonics coach and player Lenny Wilkens acknowledges the crowd during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz, Oct. 10, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — Lenny Wilkens, a three-time inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame who was enshrined as both a player and a coach, has died, his family said Sunday. He was 88.

The family said Wilkens was surrounded by loved ones when he died and did not immediately release a cause of death.

Wilkens was one of the finest point guards of his era who later brought his calm and savvy style to the sideline, first as a player-coach and then evolving into one of the game's great coaches.

He coached 2,487 games in the NBA, which is still a record. He became a Hall of Famer as a player, as a coach and again as part of the 1996 U.S. Olympic team — which he coached to gold at the Atlanta Games.

___

Tim Booth, a former Associated Press sports writer, was the principal writer of this obituary.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Photos

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Tim Booth And Andrew Destin

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  