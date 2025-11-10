Utah State hoping to carry momentum forward after dominant win over Nevada

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

LOGAN — Utah State football overwhelmed Nevada in every aspect Saturday night, dismantling the Wolf Pack 51-14 for the team's fifth win of the season.

The only thing Nevada won in the game was the coin toss, which they then elected to defer to the second half. Utah State received the opening kickoff and promptly found the end zone in four plays and 75 yards, only taking up 1:41 of game time.

"It wasn't like we were planning on coming to me for a couple plays, it just kind of worked out that way," wide receiver Brady Boyd said.

Boyd had two catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on the first drive to get the ball rolling for the Aggies.

"We were really intentional this week about staying ahead of the chains, being good on third down," he added. "So, I think that first drive really carried the momentum that we kept the entire game."

The Aggies didn't look back from there, as the team hung 41 points in the first half alone, the most they've scored in the first half of a game since 51 points scored in the first half against Idaho State in 2023.

To articulate just how rough sledding it was for Nevada, Utah State punted just one time in the first half, scoring on every other drive. The lone punt was a 63-yard blast from Landon Rehkow, a career high, that pinned the Wolf Pack inside the one.

Nevada had just one first down in the first half, which was followed by a 38-yard Aggies pick six on the next play, and -1 passing yards. Not much went better for Nevada in the second half, either, save a couple of touchdowns against second-half backups.

For Utah State, the complete performance in all areas of the game couldn't have come at a better time. Coming off their second and final bye week of the season, the Aggies sat at 4-4, with four games remaining, two on the road and two at home.

Nevada presented clearly the most winnable remaining matchup, as the final three games come against UNLV, Fresno State and Boise State.

"Our league is just full of parity, and records are records and etc. But anyone at any time in this league, on any Saturday, can win," head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "I like our chances, and I like the statement that was made today. Already looking forward to preparing for the next opponent, and I know our team is as well."

The Aggies will be underdogs in each of those remaining games, but will need to steal one of them for a sixth win to earn bowl eligible. Picking up a win as dominant as their performance against Nevada may give the Aggies some much-needed momentum to take into their matchup against UNLV this week in Las Vegas.

UNLV is 7-2 on the season and 3-2 in conference play, and is one of the top teams from the conference. After starting the season 6-0, UNLV has now lost two of its last three games, but won last weekend 42-10 over Colorado State.

UNLV has struggled defensively throughout the season, especially in conference play, and has given up 450 yards per game, good for second-worst in the conference. Offensively, however, UNLV sits at the top of the conference, averaging 464 total yards of offense per game.

Utah State has struggled defensively this season, but is coming off its best performance of the season against an FBS opponent, allowing only 242 total yards.

"You get better every game, and you learn from your mistakes, and you learn what you need to fix," safety Brevin Hamblin said. "Practice this week is going to be the same. We're going to be physical and confrontational."

Hamblin and the Aggies defense forced two turnovers against Nevada, including their first defensive touchdown of the year on a Hamblin pick six.

Utah State has the offensive firepower to win on Saturday and get bowl eligible; however, its defense will prove to be the key against the Rebels as they search for the elusive sixth win.