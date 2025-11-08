South Summit shuts out South Sevier 34-0 to earn spot in 2A state championship

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

CEDAR CITY — It was all Wildcats Saturday afternoon as South Summit dominated South Sevier 34-0 to earn a spot in the 2A state championship game.

The first quarter was a defensive battle, but the Wildcats finally managed to break through late in the quarter with a field goal, putting the first points of the game on the board to set the tone for what was to come.

In the second quarter, South Summit found its rhythm and added another field goal to the lead, and followed it up with a passing touchdown to take a 13-0 lead heading into halftime.

Coming out of the break, the Wildcats didn't waste any time, marching down the field to open the quarter with another touchdown. South Summit's defense added to the effort and never let up, creating multiple stops and keeping South Sevier off the scoreboard heading into the final quarter.

In the final quarter, the Wildcats broke free for another rushing touchdown. And on the ensuing South Sevier possession, the Wildcats' defense sealed the deal with a pick six to wrap up a dominant 34-0 victory.

It was a complete performance on both sides of the ball for South Summit, who now advance to the 2A state championship game, where the Wildcats will face San Juan on Nov. 15 for a state title.