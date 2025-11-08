San Juan defeats Summit 51-26, earns spot in 2A state championship game

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CEDAR CITY — San Juan defeated Summit Academy 51-26 in a 10 a.m. Saturday morning game that advances the Broncos to the 2A championship game.

The first half was all Broncos, with San Juan setting the pace to make big plays and put up 38 points in the first half. San Juan dominated the first half, and their fans were sure to let you know.

The Bears were able to get a few points on the board by a rushing touchdown followed by an extra 2-point try to make the score 38-8 going into the second half.

But going into the second half, San Juan picked up right where they left off and scored another early touchdown. And just moments later, the Broncos came up with another touchdown run by wide receiver Cole Duke.

Toward the end of the third quarter, the Bears were able to find their way into the end zone, sparking a fourth quarter comeback.

The final quarter was all Summit Academy, first with a touchdown by Griffin Shinall, then another when Beau Edmunds scored in the final 10 seconds.

San Juan will face off against the winner of Saturday's 4 p.m. game between South Sevier and South Summit.