Utah's housing crisis needs a smarter middle ground

Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and while that growth brings opportunity, it also exposes a serious problem: There simply aren't enough affordable homes.

For years, housing choices in the state have been polarized — on one end there are sprawling, single-family homes, and on the other end, luxury apartment complexes that offer density, but at luxury prices. What's missing is everything in between.

Defining missing middle housing

This "missing middle" is more than just a catchy planning term. It refers to the types of housing that used to be common in thriving neighborhoods across America —duplexes, triplexes, townhomes, small-lot houses, and cottage courts.

These homes fill the gap between detached houses and large apartment buildings, offering attainable and affordable places to live that fit naturally into existing communities.

Missing middle homes use space efficiently, offer more diverse types of dwellings, and give locals an affordable opportunity to own their home rather than rent.

Something for everyone

Missing middle housing options serve people across the income and age spectrum. Young professionals trying to buy their first home, families looking to upgrade without breaking the bank, and retirees ready to downsize can all find a fit in these housing types.

In today's market, where too many Utahns find themselves priced out of homeownership, missing middle homes offer efficient use of land and shared infrastructure that help keep them affordable, while blending seamlessly into the look and feel of traditional neighborhoods.

Zoning reform is required

In most Utah cities, the roadblock to building missing middle housing is zoning. In a report compiled by Envision Utah after reviewing 35 current land use and construction ordinances in counties and municipalities across Utah, the following issues are concerning:

Of the 35 local governments, only nine allow lots less than 7,000 square feet in any single-family zone, and only four allow them on more than an estimated 10% of the land within their boundaries.

Multi-unit housing, including duplexes or townhomes, is illegal in nearly half of all residential zones.

Multifamily is permitted by-right in only 22% of the zones surveyed.

Only 16 of 35 governments allow more than one unit on an estimated 10% (plus) of residential land, and only 12 of 35 governments allow any type of multiple units on 25% or more of residential land.

These findings show a clear bias towards large-scale, single-family residences, rather than zoning for smaller, more affordable housing options.

When homes in Utah cost 32.9% more than the national average and only one type of home is being prioritized across the state, the majority of Utahns are left without a clear path to homeownership.

A collaborative path forward

Zoning ordinances, development approvals, and housing priorities are decided at the local level, which means every community in Utah plays a role in shaping affordability.

That's why Utah Workforce Housing Advocacy (UWHA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to promoting education, policy, and community collaboration around housing affordability.

Through its statewide Demand More Supply initiative, UWHA is making it easier for everyday Utahns to take action.

The campaign provides clear, local tools to contact city and county officials, voice support for smart housing policies, and help community leaders plan responsibly for growth. Real progress starts when residents and decision-makers work together.

Public-private partnerships are already showing promise. Utah's legislature and governor recently started construction of 35,000 homes over five years, a major step toward closing the gap. But sustainable success will require ongoing awareness and engagement at every level.

To learn more about Utah's housing shortage and how to help shape solutions, visit DemandMoreSupply.com. Together, we can keep Utah a place where families don't just dream of owning a home — they actually can.