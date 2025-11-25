Santa arrives at Station Park on Nov. 28

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Holidays come to life at Station Park

Get into the festive spirit at Station Park, where shopping, dining, family fun, and Santa all come together.

Make Station Park your holiday destination this season. Visit Santa, take in the holiday atmosphere, catch a movie, find gifts for everyone on your list and enjoy a delicious meal all in one place. You'll find returning favorites like Toys "R" Us, LEGO, and Old Navy's family pajamas, along with Black Friday deals at Best Buy and many more seasonal favorites.

And don't miss the Holiday Market, a wonderful way to shop small and support local businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout the entire season.

There's something joyful at every turn.

Photo: Station Park

Santa kicks off the holidays at Station Park

The holiday season at Station Park officially begins Nov. 28, when Santa makes his grand entrance into Fountain Square. The celebration runs from 5-7 p.m. and offers a festive, family-friendly evening filled with holiday characters, live entertainment and plenty of seasonal cheer.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early, grab a warm drink from Dali Crepes, and find a good spot to watch Santa's arrival. Escorted by the Farmington Fire Department and Farmington Police, Santa will travel through Station Park starting near lululemon, looping past Old Navy and Athleta, up the main horseshoe toward Apple and Sephora and finally making his way into Fountain Square.

Cameras are highly recommended; his arrival is always a moment worth capturing.

Before Santa appears at approximately 5:30 p.m., Fountain Square will already be buzzing with activity. Vendor Alley will be open with fun giveaways from Station Park stores and restaurants, and a DJ will keep the atmosphere lively with festive music. The evening also features a high-energy performance from the Elf SWAT Team, including two Fire Elf Dancers who will light up the night with a vibrant 20-minute show.

Holiday favorites will be mingling throughout the event as well. The Grinch, Buddy and Jovie, Jack and Sally, and the Christmas Bear will be available for photos and greetings with guests of all ages. The Snow King and Queen, returning for their second year, will once again bring a magical presence, appearing elevated above the crowd and adding an extra sparkle to the night.

When Santa reaches Fountain Square, he will take center stage to light the Station Park holiday tree, officially welcoming the season with music, lights and a shared sense of celebration.

As an added highlight, visitors will have the chance to enter to win $1,000 in Station Park tenant gift cards, perfect for completing holiday shopping—or treating themselves to something special.

The Santa arrival event has become a beloved community tradition, marking the beginning of a season filled with connection, celebration and joy at Station Park.

Photo: Station Park

Visit with Santa at Station Park

After the holiday kick-off arrival, Santa will be in his cozy Santa House in Fountain Square near Cinemark, ready for photos and visits to hear your holiday wish list. Visits are available both by walk-up and by reservation.

Want to reserve your time with Santa?

Book your photo session here: https://bit.ly/4qy5Glf.

There is a $20 reservation fee, which is applied toward your choice of photo package. Packages start at $24.99. For more details, stop by the Santa House.

Santa's Schedule

Nov. 29 – Dec. 11

Monday – Thursday: 1–7 p.m. (cookie break 3:30–4 p.m.)

Friday – Saturday: 1– 8 p.m. (cookie break 3:30–4 p.m.)

Sunday: 1-6p.m. (cookie break 2:30–3p.m.)

Dec. 12 – 23

Daily: 1– 8 p.m. (cookie break 3:30–4 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) 12– 4 p.m.

default (Photo: Station Park)

Pet photos with Santa

Santa loves furry friends, too! Pet photos are available every Monday, Dec. 1–22, from 4-7 p.m. Cats and dogs are welcome—please keep them leashed or in a carrier until it's their turn.

If you'd like to bring a more unique pet, please check in with the Santa team in advance to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for everyone.

Stay in the know

Want updates on holiday events, offers, and seasonal fun? Sign up for the Station Park Newsletter. Scroll to the bottom of this page to join: https://bit.ly/3JEyqoO.

Here's to a joyful, memorable holiday season at Station Park.