Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland found dead at 24 after evading officers, police say

By Associated Press | Updated - Nov. 6, 2025 at 10:23 a.m. | Posted - Nov. 6, 2025 at 10:08 a.m.

 
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94), Malik Davis (43) and Damone Clark, right, celebrate after Kneeland recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. Marshawn was found dead Thursday. He was 24.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94), Malik Davis (43) and Damone Clark, right, celebrate after Kneeland recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. Marshawn was found dead Thursday. He was 24. (Richard Rodriguez, Associated Press)

6 photos
Save Story

FRISCO, Texas — Police in a Dallas suburb say 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after evading authorities in his vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident on foot.

Frisco police said Thursday they are investigating a possible suicide. They said Kneeland didn't stop for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in a chase that was joined by Frisco police on Wednesday night.

Authorities lost sight of the vehicle before locating it minutes later. During the search after Kneeland fled, officers received word that Kneeland had shown suicidal indications. He was found dead early Thursday morning.

Kneeland's death came just days after he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone in a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Kneeland was in his second season with the Cowboys. He was a 2024 second-round draft pick out of Western Michigan.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Crisis Hotlines

  • Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000
  • SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388
  • 988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988
  • Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386

Online resources

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

National SportsNFL
Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  