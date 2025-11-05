Rinse and repeat: Walbruch bags another brace to lead BYU to Big 12 Tournament final

PROVO — BYU did it again, and will play for a championship Saturday evening in Texas.

Ellie Walbruch scored her second consecutive brace of the postseason, and the eighth-seeded BYU women's soccer advanced to the championship match of the Big 12 Tournament with a 4-0 win over Baylor on Wednesday at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Chelsea Peterson had three saves in goal for BYU, who scored the most goals against Baylor since September 2023. It's the first shutout for Peterson, the Orem native who transferred following three seasons at Utah and an 18-month church mission before spending last year as a (non-soccer) student in Provo.

BYU will face the winner of Wednesday's second semifinal between third-seeded Colorado and No. 7 Kansas at 6 p.m. MST Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Walbruch scored first for BYU, finishing a well-placed ball into the penalty box from Afton Perry with her head to score her third goal in the past two matches in the tournament.

The former UCLA transfer from Highland led the Cougars with 11 goals during the regular season en route to All-Big 12 first-team selection (along with teammate Lucy Kesler), one year after missing the entire 2023 campaign due to an ACL injury.

Walbruch returned with a vengeance, including both goals in a 2-2 draw with TCU in the quarterfinals that advanced the Cougars to Wednesday's semifinals on penalty kicks. She added a second in the 67th minute, finishing a through ball across the face of goal from Mia Goettsche that put BYU up 3-0.

In between, Mattyn Summers-Oviatt found the back of the net in the 36th minute, finishing her third goal of the year from Halle Dixon to give the Cougars a 2-0 halftime lead.

Ella Labrum finished the scoring in the 78th minute, netting the first goal of her sophomore season with a right-footed finish after a build-up from Izzi Stratton and Dixon for the 4-0 scoreline to send BYU to its second tournament championship final in three years in the Big 12.