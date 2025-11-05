3-week wait for a 15-minute scan: Why hospital MRI scheduling can be slow

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

When an MRI takes as little as 15 minutes, waiting three or four weeks for a scan can be infuriating. Yet these kinds of delays reflect complexities within hospital imaging systems that often go unseen.

Many patients spend weeks waiting to see an actual medical professional before finally getting an order for an MRI. Unfortunately, those patients then often have to wait another two to three weeks before the actual scan occurs.

In fact, according to Radiology Business, nearly half of outpatient MRI orders are delayed — taking an average 18.5 days beyond the originally scheduled date in a large academic system of more than 126,000 orders.

Delays aren't just annoying for patients, either. A 2023 study from West Virginia University found a correlation between imaging delays and longer hospital stays and higher costs.

That leaves many wondering why hospital-based MRI services become so busy, and more importantly, how do independent imaging centers compare?

High volume, high profit reality

Hospitals operate imaging departments under pressure to serve urgent inpatients, outpatients and emergency referrals alike. In many systems, MRI machines are scheduled almost continuously, leaving little slack for newly referred outpatient scans. According to American College of Radiology, diagnostic imaging departments are increasingly overburdened, reaching or exceeding capacity.

What's more, hospital-owned imaging services often carry higher overhead and billing rates. Independent imaging centers, on the other hand, can offer faster scheduling and lower costs — a win/win for most patients.

Why buying more scanners just doesn't work

At first glance, the solution seems straightforward: purchase more MRI machines, hire more staff and clear the backlog. But the reality is more complex:

Capital costs and utilization: MRI machines are extremely expensive (often millions of dollars), and hospitals must ensure they will be sufficiently utilized. Purchasing additional capacity is a major investment.

MRI machines are extremely expensive (often millions of dollars), and hospitals must ensure they will be sufficiently utilized. Purchasing additional capacity is a major investment. Staffing and workflow: A new machine still requires technologists, radiologists to interpret scans, scheduling staff and integration into hospital workflow. Delays in reading the scan (report turnaround) also contribute to bottlenecks.

A new machine still requires technologists, radiologists to interpret scans, scheduling staff and integration into hospital workflow. Delays in reading the scan (report turnaround) also contribute to bottlenecks. Referral and prioritization system: Hospitals must balance urgent inpatient scans, emergency cases, scheduled out-patients and follow-up studies. Even with more machines, administrative and clinical prioritization decisions influence wait times.

Hospitals must balance urgent inpatient scans, emergency cases, scheduled out-patients and follow-up studies. Even with more machines, administrative and clinical prioritization decisions influence wait times. Revenue structure and institutional incentives: When outpatient imaging volumes feed into broader hospital revenue streams, there may be less institutional impetus to fix a backlog if it supports throughput, billing or referrals.

Independent imaging vs. hospital imaging

There's a reason independent outpatient imaging centers often present themselves as faster and more convenient alternatives to hospital imaging departments. Many offer flexible scheduling, easier access, and shorter wait times for appointments compared to hospital systems, which are often overburdened by emergency and inpatient demands.

For example, Taylor Med, an independent imaging center with locations in Salt Lake City, Farmington, Lindon and St. George, simplifies the process of getting an MRI — and, in turn, a conclusive diagnosis.

Photo: TaylorMed MRI

Key takeaways for patients and providers

Patients referred for an MRI often find themselves wondering whether there's an alternative to waiting weeks for a hospital appointment. In many cases, asking about independent imaging centers can make a meaningful difference. These centers frequently offer faster scheduling and lower costs, giving patients an opportunity to complete diagnostic scans without lengthy hospital delays. For physicians, being aware of these options is equally important.

Hospitals, meanwhile, face a complex challenge. Their imaging departments are burdened with balancing urgent inpatient needs, outpatient referrals and emergency cases, which means that even small inefficiencies ripple through the entire system.

The answer isn't always as simple as adding more machines; true progress depends on addressing staffing shortages, scheduling systems and workflow priorities. For patients and providers alike, understanding the reasons behind the wait and exploring the full range of imaging options available can make all the difference in receiving timely, effective care.

What's best for the patient

For anyone, a waiting period of three weeks for a 15-minute scan is more than just an inconvenience — it points to structural realities in hospital imaging systems. Busy MRI machines, high overhead, competing priorities and differential incentives combine to slow the path from order to scan.

Independent imaging centers can offer faster access in many cases.

