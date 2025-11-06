Utah companies unite for 13th Annual Warm Bodies, Warm Souls clothing drive

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

On any given day, Lantern House in Ogden welcomes neighbors seeking a hot meal, a safe place to sleep and a path forward. As colder weather arrives, practical winter gear becomes essential, not only for comfort, but for dignity and stability.

That is why gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves and blankets, as well as new socks and underwear, are being accepted at any participating Bank of Utah, Arctic Circle or Red Hanger location through Nov. 21 as part of the 13th annual Warm Bodies, Warm Souls clothing drive. Donations will be distributed to 15 charities serving individuals and families from Logan to St. George.

"Demand is surging this year as overlapping factors like winter weather and the current government shutdown add pressure," said Stacey Gallegos, community outreach director for St. Anne's Center & Lantern House. "Insulated gloves, larger adult coats, and warm hats move from our sorting tables into daily use within hours."

A tradition of giving that grows each year

Since its start more than 10 years ago, Warm Bodies, Warm Souls has offered a simple way to give through Bank of Utah, Arctic Circle and Red Hanger locations. The drive keeps building momentum, and the volume of donated clothing rises year after year.

"Every fall, we're reminded what community looks like," says Megan Kenley, AVP Communications and Marketing Manager at Bank of Utah. "Utahns show up with gently used items and even handmade pieces, and together we deliver hundreds of bags of winter gear to partners like Lantern House. It's humbling, it's joyful and it makes an immediate impact. We can't wait to see what this year's drive brings."

Where to give and what you'll receive

Donations can be dropped off at any Bank of Utah, Arctic Circle or Red Hanger location. In exchange for the good deed, donors receive a voucher for a free shirt cleaning at Red Hanger or a free Double Cheeseburger at Arctic Circle.

Partner organizations share the impact this winter

"A new coat means a child arrives at school warm and ready to learn," says Tremonton Community Food Pantry Director Carey Hunsaker. "For many parents we serve, that single item eases worry and stretches the family budget."

"The collected clothes provide help and hope to those in need during the dark days of winter," adds Catholic Community Services of Utah Basic Needs Director Randy Chappell.

"Community support through Warm Bodies, Warm Souls arrives right when the need climbs," says Rachel Felton, marketing specialist at The Road Home. "Coats in larger sizes, sturdy shoes and warm accessories move out to clients quickly, which keeps people safe while our team focuses on housing and stability."

Meeting specific winter needs

Groups are seeking clothing that fits children, teens and adults. Based on current needs at Lantern House and other partners, the most requested items include insulated winter gloves in adult sizes, warm hats or beanies and adult coats and jackets, especially in larger sizes. Sturdy weatherproof footwear and warm socks are always helpful, and new socks and new underwear in all sizes are consistently needed.

Gently used items should be clean and in good condition, since torn or soiled pieces cannot be distributed. Larger sizes run out first and are often in short supply. One longtime donor even crochets dozens of hats each year, a small gesture that brings real warmth.

"Your donation does not sit on a shelf," Gallegos says. "It moves from our sorting tables into daily use, helping a neighbor stay warm and take the next step toward stability."

From Logan to St. George, Warm Bodies, Warm Souls turns closets into community impact, one coat, one pair of gloves and one safe winter at a time.