'Freeing up Walt's brain': Jazz rookie learning when to pass — and when to shoot

DETROIT — Walter Clayton Jr. tends to feel things out.

"You could go ask any one of my coaches that I've ever had in my life. When I'm kind of first integrating myself into a team, I am very pass-first minded," he said. "Just trying to learn everybody."

Case in point: His first year at Florida.

Clayton came to Florida as a celebrated transfer after winning the MAAC Player of the Year award and leading Iona to the NCAA Tournament as a versatile scoring guard.

In his first game with the Gators, he had 9 points and five assists — about half the points he'd go on to average that season, and about double the number of assists.

"That's just kind of been me," he said.

Is the same thing happening in his first weeks of the NBA?

Clayton is averaging 3.1 assists per game through the first seven games of the season — and only 5.3 shots.

Make no mistake, his passes are good — especially in Utah's off-ball-heavy offense. But the Jazz also want the player who shot Florida to the national championship last spring to, well, shoot.

"We're trying to help free up Walt's brain a little bit," Jazz coach Will Hardy said. "He's trying to be a point guard, he's trying to get Lauri (Markkanen) involved, he's trying to do all these things, but he also is a really good shooter."

In the fourth quarter during Utah's win over the Boston Celtics, Clayton played a bit more freely.

He took a dribble handoff from Kevin Love and drove right before making a nice finish with his left hand.

"That was a huge play for us," Hardy said.

Moments later, he hit a wing 3-pointer to push the Jazz lead into double digits.

Keyonte George called that triple "big time" — especially after Clayton had passed up an open catch-and-shoot triple in the first half.

"Walt is starting to just keep it simple," George said. "Let me get a catch and shoot. Let me go get a layup — just making the simple, easy reads, hit the pocket, or just get off of it at the nail."

Clayton had 5 points, three assists, two steals, and two rebounds in the fourth quarter as the Jazz beat the Celtics in the rookie's first trip to the famed TD Garden. And it wasn't lost on him what court he was playing on.

"I grew up watching Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, all those teams battling with Kobe and the Lakers," Clayton said. "So it's just great, with all the stories about TD, to finally play here."

And to finally play a bit more like himself.

"I was just a little bit more sure in the things I was doing," he said. "Doing them at 100%, not second-guessing myself."

Isaiah Collier back healthy

Isaiah Collier was back with the team Monday in Boston after starting the season on the injury report with a hamstring strain.

He was available to play, but didn't see action.

"It feels good to be back around a great group of guys, just happy to be back on the team. Just excited we got to win tonight," he said.

Collier set the Jazz rookie record for assists last year, as he wrestled the starting point guard spot from Keyonte George. With the way George has played to start the NBA year, it looks like he'll have to do something similar this season.

Even so, coach Hardy has preached patience as he comes back from the injury. The Jazz could use his ability to break the paint, but there isn't an obvious rotation spot. Utah has taken a ball-handling guard with a first-round pick in each of the last three drafts.

That makes it hard to find minutes for everyone.

"I mean, I haven't really practiced with the team at all since, like, the first day of training camp," Collier said. "So, I mean, that's just really the main thing, just getting some practice under my belt and hopefully getting of there."

But, Collier admits, that's easier said than done.

"Definitely hard for sure me, but, I mean, gotta do what you gotta do, just be ready when your number is called."

Jazz got away with one

Turns out, Jaylen Brown had a point.

The Celtics guard was furious after the Jazz beat the Celtics on Monday over a no-call in the final minute of the game. Keyonte George had slipped on the floor, causing a collision between him and Brown — but no call was made. Brown lost the ball on the play, directly resulting in a Jazz transition bucket on the other end.

And, well, he was right.

In the NBA's last two-minute report released Tuesday, the league stated that the officials should've called a foul on George.

"George (UTA) slips and falls into Brown's (BOS) path, tripping Brown," the report stated.

So Brown got some vindication.

The Jazz, though, still got the win.