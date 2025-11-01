Record-setting Hedengren leads top-ranked BYU to 3rd straight Big 12 title

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PROVO — After rewriting the Utah high school and several regional and national record books, Jane Hedengren is already doing the same at BYU.

The freshman from Timpview High blazed a new trail in winning a Big 12 women's cross country individual championship in 18 minutes, 29.6 seconds Friday at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, Kansas.

Hedengren's winning time set a 6,000-meter course record at the Big 12 championships and helped pace the Cougars to a dominant run in their third straight conference championship. Riley Chamberlain added a third-place finish in 19:15.2 as all three BYU runners finished in the top 13 to cruise to 38 points.

It's BYU's eighth conference title in a decade under head coach Diljeet Taylor, including a seventh consecutive conference crown dating back to four straight in the West Coast Conference from 2019-22.

Two weeks after her collegiate debut when Hedengren guided the top-ranked Cougars to a first-place team finish at Missouri Pre-Nationals with a course-record time of 18:42 at 6,000-meter Gans Creek, she did it again.

Iowa State was second with 71 points, followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Colorado. Utah finished sixth, paced by junior Annastasia Peters' 16th-place time of 19:59.4.

How dominant was BYU? The reigning national champions had two top-20 times — led by former three-time North Carolina Gatorade athlete of the year Carmen Alder in 20:00.3 for 17th — with a non-counting score.

JANE HEDENGREN BREAKS THE BIG 12 6K RECORD



Freshman Jane Hedengren takes first at the Big 12 Championship in Lawrence, Kansas and breaks the Big 12 6K Record with a time of 18:29.6 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ua6bkyvYPG — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) October 31, 2025

In fact, BYU could've had a second team, if allowed, that included the No. 17, No. 19, No. 21 and No. 27 finishers.

Hedengren was more than 30 seconds faster than the previous 6K record in the Big 12. Texas Tech's Ceili McCabe won last year's conference title in 19:02.6 at the 6,000-meter Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco, Texas.

The teenager who won national prep cross country athlete of the year honors by Gatorade and Track and Field News ran an opening mile in 4:58.0, shot out to 9:09.2 in 3,000 meters and never looked back in pulling past the field.

Chamberlain held off Oklahoma State freshman Isca Chelangat for third, and sophomore Nelah Roberts added a top-10 finish for BYU, edging out teammate Taylor Lovell by less than 2 seconds in 19:49.7.

In the men's 8,000-meter race, Oklahoma State's Brian Musau and Adisu Guadia finished 1-2 in 22:53.7 and 22:55.3, respectively, to blitz the team title with five scoring runners in the top 10 and 20 points.

BYU freshman Tayvon Kitchen led the Cougars to a fourth-place finish, claiming the No. 15 individual spot in 23:17.6.

The Cougars next turn their attention to the NCAA mountain regional, which will be held Friday, Nov. 14 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City.