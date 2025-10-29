Do not miss out on 30% federal tax credit for attic fan: Expiring soon

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

You may not realize it, but there's a silent robber in your home, stealing hundreds of dollars every year. It creeps in through the attic — the part of your home you rarely think about — and while you can't see it, you definitely feel its effects.

If this thief were a person, you'd call the police. But this one can't be locked up or fined. The only way to stop it is by defending your home better.

The culprit is heat — the kind that seeps through your roof, floods your attic and forces your HVAC system to work overtime.

A study by Reflectix Inc. found that on especially hot days, attic temperatures can climb as high as 150 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit without proper ventilation. When that happens, your air conditioner works harder, your power bill rises and your HVAC system wears out faster.

Fortunately, there's an easy fix: a solar attic fan. Here's why it's one of the smartest upgrades you can make — and why now is the perfect time to do it.

Photo: Breezy

Why you need a solar attic fan for your roof

You might be saying to yourself, "I have attic fans already — why do I need a solar-powered one?" And that's a fair question. The answer comes down to efficiency and cost savings.

Traditional fans cost money to operate and don't always move air around effectively.

Solar attic fans, on the other hand, are sensor-powered and use zero electricity. In short: they work when you need them, without requiring any maintenance or extra charges to your power bill.

A solar attic fan helps your solar panels perform better

If you already have solar panels, adding a solar attic fan still makes sense.

Your panels generate electricity — they don't prevent heat buildup. In fact, high temperatures can reduce solar panel efficiency by 10% to 20%, according to the World Economic Forum.

By lowering attic and roof temperatures, a solar attic fan helps protect your roof and allows your panels to operate at peak performance.

A lower power bill is only the beginning

When your home stays cooler, your HVAC system doesn't have to work as hard — which means lower energy bills. But that's not the only savings.

Extreme attic heat and humidity can also damage roofing materials and shorten your HVAC system's lifespan.

A solar attic fan reduces that stress, protecting both and helping your home run more efficiently for years to come.

Think of it as a long-term investment in comfort, savings and home value.

Take advantage of the 30% tax credit before it's gone!

If cost has been holding you back, here's good news: right now, you can claim a 30% federal tax credit for installing a solar attic fan. But that incentive expires Dec. 31.

You can also take advantage of 0% interest financing, in addition to long-term savings on energy, roof repairs and HVAC maintenance.

If you've been on the fence, now's the time to act — this opportunity won't last, and you'll wish you'd jumped on it when you could.

Help your home breathe better with Breezy

With a five-star guarantee and installation along the Wasatch Front, Breezy is a trusted source for solar attic fan installation. Here's how they do it:

Step one: They immediately suck the hot air out of your attic when they install fans on your roof.

Step two: Immediately, your ducts begin to cool, thanks to the cooler attic. This reduces the amount of heat entering your home.

Step three: A cooler attic means a cooler roof, which increases the longevity of your shingles.

Step four: With a cooler attic and a cooler roof, you save money — plain and simple.

"These guys are good at what they do!" one reviewer writes. "Honest straight forward and they provide a great service with good benefits!"

Another says, "I can already feel the difference in how much cooler the house stays."

Breezy can install a fan in less than an hour and backs it with a lifetime guarantee — so if something goes wrong, they'll take care of it.

To schedule a free attic inspection, visit breezyservice.com. Book your appointment soon to take advantage of the 30% federal tax credit before the end of the year — spots are filling up fast.