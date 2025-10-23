South Korea honors international partnership with Cottonwood Heights

SALT LAKE CITY — A friendship between two cities on opposite sides of the globe has sparked a commemorative honor.

A street in Incheon, South Korea, has been named after what is being called its international sister city, Cottonwood Heights.

The street was named "Utah Cottonwood Heights-ro." The word "ro" means road or street in Korean, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The newly named road stretches just under a mile through Yeonsu-gu, near the University of Utah Asia Campus.

Cottonwood Heights city officials said this street naming was done in celebration of Yeonsu District's 30th anniversary and to highlight the growing friendship between the two communities.

According to South Korea's Road Name Address Act, an honorary road name is an additional designation given to an existing road to honor historical or cultural ties or to promote international exchange and investment.

"While not used for official addresses, these names carry deep symbolic meaning," the release reads.

Mayor Mike Weichers and Councilman Matt Holton visited the University of Utah Asia Campus earlier this month to celebrate the connection between the two cities.

A section of University of Utah's Asia campus in an undated photo. The city of Cottonwood Heights was recently honored by having a street named after it in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo: University of Utah)

"We are deeply honored by this gesture and grateful for the warm welcome we received in Yeonsu District," said Weichers, in a statement. "This partnership reflects our shared values of friendship, cooperation, and community, and we look forward to continued collaboration in the years ahead."

Cottonwood Heights formally announced the partnership in July by signing an international friendship agreement that is said to unlock opportunities for economic, educational, and cultural collaboration between the two vibrant communities, the release stated.

Jefferson Moss, executive director of Utah's Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, said the connection between the two cities is a testament to Utah's global standing.

"This sister-city relationship builds upon Utah's long-standing ties to Korea, which include the legacy of the Korean War, the service of thousands of (Latter-day Saint) missionaries, and the strategic presence of the University of Utah Asia Campus in Incheon," he said in a statement.

Council member Min-hyeop Park, of the Yeonsu District Council, also noted the sacrifices made by local Korean war veterans.

"The naming of a street in our district is beyond our gratitude, but a symbol of the beauty, friendship, education, and economic excellence of your city," Park said.

Cottonwood Heights city officials announced in July that through the partnership, a new scholarship will be made available for Cottonwood Heights High School students that will give them an opportunity to travel to Korea next summer.

The view of Utah Cottonwood Heights ro in an undated photo. The city of Cottonwood Heights was recently honored by having a street named after it in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo: Cottonwood Heights city)

The initiative, according to the city, is supported by the Canyons School District foundation and will allow students to meet, study, and connect with their peers in Incheon.

Additionally, students at the University of Utah Asia Campus are leading the design of a future Korea-themed sister city park to be built in Cottonwood Heights.