Jazz notes: Elijah Harkless isn't the biggest or fastest — just the one nobody wants to face

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — There's sometimes a little annoyance that comes from Jazz guards Keyonte George and Walter Clayton Jr. when they see teammate Elijah Harkless step up to guard them at open gym. That's when they know life is about to get a little more difficult.

"Me and Walt were joking like when we see E in front of us, we just get off — don't even play," George said with a smile.

Except, it might not be much of a joke.

When Jazz assistant Scott Morrison was coaching the team in the Salt Lake City Summer League, he said Harkless was the best player in practice — on a roster that featured recent draftees Ace Bailey, Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski, and Cody Williams.

On Thursday, in Utah's 132–129 preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Harkless showed why he earned that praise.

He fought over screens, drew fouls, collected a couple of steals, and was one of the main catalysts in the Jazz's late push for the win.

He was part of a mishmash closing lineup — Svi Mykhailiuk, John Tonje, Taylor Hendricks, Mo Bamba, and Harkless — that erased a six-point deficit against most of Portland's starting lineup.

And Jazz coach Will Hardy was quick to give him credit.

"We talk about winning plays, plays that inspire your team, your teammates, the fans, plays that give everybody energy, I think Elijah Harkless represents all those things," Hardy said. "Every time he checks in any game, a scrimmage in our practice gym, the game's here (at the Delta Center), he is relentless defensively.

"He usually draws at least one moving screen every time he's on the floor, but he gives the team so much life. His hard work, his infectious energy to the group is not unnoticed. If you watch how our bench reacts to the plays that he makes. That's just the type of kid that he is, and he adds so much to the fiber of our team."

Harkless is on a two-way contract with the Jazz, meaning he'll likely spend most of the season with the Salt Lake City Stars. But for a Utah squad lacking in perimeter defense, Harkless could prove useful to the big club, too.

He certainly was on Thursday.

"He's a fearless, fearless defender," Jazz center Walker Kessler said. "I think he drew probably two offensive fouls and screens. Fearless – I think that's a great way to describe him, and it's definitely fun to play with a guy like that. … His defense is, I mean, anyone can see it — it's truly inspiring. I know it's a preseason game, but you're into it because of plays like that."

The 25-year-old guard understands that his defensive effort is what will give him a chance of sticking in the NBA. But that's nothing new — that's been the case at every level he's been at. He's never been the biggest player … or the fastest … or the longest … or the strongest — but he makes up for that with pure effort.

"It comes from just being a young guy, playing pickup back in the day," Harkless said. "I had to play defense, to kind of even get a shot. So kind of the same thing here, just coming in, providing some defense intensity for the team."

That defensive intensity is now giving him a shot at the game's highest level. And he still feels he has more to prove.

"I am the best defender on the team," Harkless said. "Putting my audition in for the best defender in the league."

Isaiah Collier injury update

Jazz point guard Isaiah Collier didn't play in any of the team's four preseason games due to hamstring soreness that started in the early days of training camp.

Hardy said he doesn't yet know when Collier will be able to return, but added that the second-year guard is progressing.

"He's doing great. The medical team is working with him every day. I think he's making a good recovery. As far as I understand, we've had no setbacks," the Jazz coach said. "The exact date that he comes back is still to be determined. We want to make sure that he's fully healthy and that this doesn't linger."

Collier took over the starting point guard role midway through last season, ultimately starting in 46 games and breaking the Jazz rookie assist record.

The Jazz coaches vs. media?

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics media members were scheduled to play a pickup game against each other at Boston's practice facility. But when they arrived, they got a surprise.

"I don't want to break it to you," Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said, "but you're not playing against each other. You're playing against the coaches."

He wasn't joking. And the result was predictable: A 57-4 beatdown in which the media struggled to even get the ball across halfcourt.

"I'll spare you guys that game," Hardy said.

That's probably for the best — and count this media member relieved — but how does Hardy think the Utah media would fare against him and his coaching staff?

"I got the inside scoop that apparently there was some gambling that happened on those two possessions — they think it should have been a shutout," Hardy said. "I don't know if you guys are scoring 4. I don't know the exact time of the game."

And for any media members hoping for their own matchup, Hardy had some advice:

"Maybe there could be a little more effort at meeting the training camp, if you guys want to play that game."