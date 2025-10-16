SLC Puck: Utah nails it with Tusky mascot

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth fans, especially the younger ones, have a new hero in town.

During Wednesday's opening night festivities, the team unveiled Tusky, the brand-new mascot that is equal parts adorable and tough.

SLC Puck host Austin Facer, himself a one-time professional mascot, says the Mammoth nailed it, calling Tusky a gateway to lifelong fanhood for Utah's youngest hockey diehards.

In this episode of SLC Puck, Facer breaks down everything from the debut of Tusky to the pageantry and energy that made opening night one to remember.

SLC Puck! is a twice-weekly podcast on Utah's hockey scene hosted by local hockey expert Austin Facer. You can subscribe to SLC Puck's YouTube channel here.