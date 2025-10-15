Davis clinches Region 1 title in a statement senior night win over Weber

KAYSVILLE — Under the lights at Davis High, the Darts made sure their senior night was one to remember.

With a 41-20 win over Weber, Davis sealed the Region 1 title for the first time since 2023 and ended the regular season with a statement performance on both sides of the ball.

It didn't take long for Davis to find the end zone Wednesday night. On their opening drive, the Darts moved down the field before quarterback Tradon Bessinger handed it off to Jaxton Itaaehau, who broke free down the left sideline on fourth down for a touchdown.

The early score set the tone for what was a near-flawless first half for the Darts' offense.

Bessinger, a Boise State commit who has now thrown for over 10,000 career yards and more than 100 touchdown passes, continued to show why he's one of the state's most dangerous quarterbacks.

Late in the first quarter, Bessinger found Itaaehau again, who slipped through multiple defenders and raced to the end zone with 30 seconds left in the quarter to make it 14-0.

Itaaehau wasn't done there, though.

Early in the second quarter, he powered through three Weber defenders again for his third touchdown of the night, giving Davis a commanding 21-0 lead.

With star running back Makaio Byrd sidelined after going down earlier in the game, Itaaehau carried the load — literally — and showed a relentless effort on every carry that proved nearly impossible to bring down.

The Warriors did get a spark midway through the second quarter when they intercepted Bessinger — just his third interception of the season —and returned it deep into Davis territory. But the Darts' defense responded with a stop to keep Weber off the board.

With under 20 seconds left in the first half, Bessinger connected with Tyson Baggett on a 16-yard strike in the corner of the end zone, pushing the lead to 28-0 after Luke Jolley's extra point. The senior quarterback looked completely in control.

Davis added to its lead midway through the third when Jolley nailed a 35-yard field goal, stretching the lead, but Weber finally broke through late in the quarter when Dyson Parker took a snap and sprinted into the end zone for the Warriors' first touchdown.

But just as quickly, Bessinger answered with a perfectly placed throw to Bode Sparrow, who was wide open in the end zone to make it 38-6 heading into the fourth.

Payne went down briefly with an injury but returned a play later to connect on a 2-point conversion after another Parker touchdown, cutting the deficit to 38-14. Moments later, sophomore Creed Devries hauled in a score of his own, bringing it to 38-20 with under three minutes to play.

The Davis offense closed the game out the same way it started, though, with Jolley tacking on a 20-yard field goal in the final minutes to seal the victory.