Woods Cross football wins 1st region title since 2014 by beating Viewmont

BOUNTIFUL — After a decade of toiling in Region 5, Woods Cross might want to stay in Region 6, its new home as a result of the latest high school sports realignment.

The Wildcats won a share of the Region 6 title by beating Viewmont 43-8 Wednesday night, their first region title since 2014, which was also the last time they were in Region 6.

"It feels good. We were doing warmups for our lifting class, stretching this morning, and we looked up at the banner," Woods Cross quarterback Jesse Simmons said. "We haven't been region champs since 2014; it's been 11 years, so it feels good, you know?"

Woods Cross went 0-10 in 2021. But since then, the Wildcats (7-3, 4-1 Region 6) have reeled off four straight winning seasons.

"When we start the season, that's always one of the goals that we have, and our kids — I'm so proud of our kids, and I'm so proud of our coaches and the work that we put in every single day," head coach Brody Benson said.

Woods Cross' defense has improved this year, allowing just 16.8 points per game compared to 24.5, 24.2, 20.3 and 31.2 points per game in the preceding four seasons.

Benson pointed out his much-improved secondary, to go with strong play in the front seven, as a big reason for the defensive improvement.

Ahead of Wednesday's game, Woods Cross (7-3, 4-1) had won four of its last five games. Viewmont (4-6, 0-5 Region 6), however, had lost its last four, all by double digits, and hadn't cracked 14 points in a region game.

A look at the weather forecast also indicated things would go the Wildcats' way.

Cold, rainy games, like the one on Wednesday night, are made for teams who run the ball, like the Wildcats, with their gimmicky, flexbone, option offense. All six of their touchdowns came on the ground.

Woods Cross fullback Viliami Tapa'atoutai runs to the end zone against Viewmont on Oct. 15, 2025. (Photo: Josh Furlong, KSL.com)

On their second drive of the game, fullback Viliami Tapa'atoutai ran in from 3 yards out to cap off a 72-yard drive and open the scoring at 7-0.

Marcus Stepan then intercepted Viewmont quarterback Jack Savage to end the next drive, before a shanked punt gifted Viewmont the ball at the Wildcats' 23-yard line.

On fourth-and-1, Viewmont's Benji Tolman slipped on the handoff and fell, and Woods Cross got a crucial stop.

The final score said the Wildcats dominated, but the visiting team did lose two fumbles, including one on the ensuing drive after said fourth-down stop, and committed nearly a dozen penalties, including two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Viewmont punted after recovering the fumble and Woods Cross scored a short time later when Simmons dove in from 1 yard out.

The Wildcats actually scored three separate touchdowns with the clock under 40 seconds in the second quarter, but only one counted. They scored on the first "play," which was negated due to a dead ball penalty.

While the head official signaled the penalty to the crowd, Woods Cross snapped the ball and scored but had to retry the play as the head official hadn't yet given the ready-for-play signal.

The Wildcats tried a third time, and this time Simmons' run counted, resulting in a 14-0 halftime lead.

Woods Cross broke through in the second half, as Simmons got loose on a quarterback keeper around the right side, eventually going for a 52-yard TD and a 22-0 lead. Viewmont lined up to punt on its next drive, but the snap went under the punter, and Woods Cross got the ball at the 9-yard line.

Liam Benson then scored on a short touchdown run, followed by another one from the workhorse fullback Tapa'atoutai in the fourth quarter, and then another one for Benson late in the game.

Viewmont's Brady Clegg scored a 65-yard consolation receiving touchdown late in the game.

Both teams await their 5A state tournament fates, which will be revealed on Saturday at 10 a.m. MDT.