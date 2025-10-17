Test Drive: Why the 2025 Ford Expedition is worth the upgrade

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

When I first drove the redesigned 2025 Ford Expedition earlier this year, I came away impressed (read my review here). But after spending more time around other full-size SUVs and observing how families actually use them, I've come to more fully appreciate just how right Ford got the Expedition this time around. This latest Expedition isn't just a mild refresh — it's a statement on why this SUV continues to be a beloved family favorite.

If you've been holding on to an older Expedition or even a mid-size SUV that's starting to feel cramped, the 2025 (and forthcoming 2026 model year) Ford Expedition makes a compelling case for an upgrade.

Here are just a few reasons why.

It's built for real, everyday family life

There are SUVs that look the part, and then there are SUVs that actually play the part — and a few that do it really well. The Expedition's secret sauce has always been its everyday usability, and Ford doubled down on that for 2025 with a few thoughtful and notable updates.

The new split tailgate is a perfect example. Whether it's changing an emergency diaper, setting out lunch during a road trip break or sitting to lace up hiking boots at a trailhead, this feature is smart, sturdy and family-friendly in every sense. Trust me, you'll thank me the first time it catches your groceries from falling out.

Photo: Jason Bell

Moving inside, there's no shortage of space for the whole family. The first and second rows feel downright luxurious and even the third row is genuinely comfortable for adults — a rarity, even in this full-size segment. Fold everything down and you're left with a cavernous cargo area that can swallow everything from bikes to monster-sized Costco hauls without breaking a sweat.

As Austin Parsons put it in his review for Car and Driver, "It's made for wide-open stretches of freeway, where its living-room-like interior, cavernous cargo hold and handy driver aids can be used to their fullest extent on a family road trip."

Photo: Jason Bell

Power and confidence for every road

With a vehicle this big, you want power and this Expedition delivers the goods. Ford's twin-turbocharged V6, a mainstay in the brand, produces 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, and even more than that in certain trims. The Expedition is quick, especially for its size, and the throttle response is super responsive. All of this combines for a smooth, confident and effortless driving experience around town and on the freeway.

I didn't have the opportunity to tow anything during my testing, but I have no doubt the 10-speed automatic transmission and potent engine can make light work of its 9,600-pound towing capacity — perfect for Utah families and their boats, campers and toys.

So yes, it's big and powerful, which means fuel economy isn't its strong suit. But the tradeoff is worth it for anyone who regularly hauls people or gear. In my week of testing, I averaged around 16 mpg, which is about what I'd expect for something this capable.

High-tech comfort that delights

The Expedition's cabin tech and layout are unlike any other vehicle on the road today. The dash, which has been fully revised, is big, expansive and replete with a beautiful, clear digital gauge cluster and infotainment screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are wireless, and overall, the infotainment usability is crisp and responsive.

The available BlueCruise hands-free driving system remains one of my favorite upgrades and in my opinion is well worth the upcharge if you're someone who takes a few big road trips a year. On long stretches of freeway — especially those endless drives along I-15 or I-80 — being able to let the SUV handle much of the steering and throttle inputs is a game-changer, especially for fighting long-haul fatigue. It's confidence-inspiring and very well tuned, and after experiencing it for yourself, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Cameron Rogers of Edmunds described the new Expedition as "supremely comfortable and capable," and called its updates, like the split tailgate and new tech, part of how "the Expedition changes the full-size game."

Photo: Jason Bell

Luxury touches that go beyond the price tag

With the latest iteration of the Expedition, Ford didn't just make it stylish, powerful and laden with tech; it's also comfortable and filled with thoughtful luxury touches. There's a trim for everyone, and should you want massaging front seats, upscale sound systems and soft touch materials, you will find them here. Add in the excellent visibility, quiet ride quality and abundance of storage cubbies, and you have a winner for every occupant.

In short, the Expedition feels upscale but still rugged enough to handle soccer balls and muddy cleats without hesitation.

Built for Utah — and beyond

Lastly, I have to mention how capable the Expedition feels. From snow-covered canyons to desert highways, the Expedition is a place I'd genuinely feel good about having my family. Whether it's hauling the family to St. George or towing the boat up to Bear Lake, the Expedition delivers a kind of versatility that only a few vehicles offer these days.

Why upgrading makes sense

There's a tendency among large, family SUV owners to hang on to older vehicles until something major breaks — and I get it. Money is tight.

But — Ford's latest round of upgrades makes a strong case for making the jump sooner rather than later.

Hear me out: you're not just getting a nicer cabin with fancier tech (which is part of it). You're getting a vehicle that's safer, more connected and easier to live with than most other family-haulers on the road today. The improved tailgate, upgraded infotainment, refined driving feel and BlueCruise system all add up to a noticeably compelling ownership experience that will genuinely make time with your family more pleasant.

Where do you go from here? I don't know, but I do know that this thing checks almost every box. It's so good, the upgrade might just be a price you can't afford not to pay. For families who truly use their SUV as a second home, it's probably money well spent.

