Leon Draisaitl scores his 400th NHL goal in the Oilers' opening shootout loss to the Flames

By The Associated Press | Updated - Oct. 8, 2025 at 11:41 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 8, 2025 at 10:22 p.m.

 
Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) scores his 400th career goal against Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) during second period NHL action, in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) scores his 400th career goal against Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) during second period NHL action, in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th NHL goal in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-3 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night in the regular-season opener for both team.

Playing his 791st regular-season game, Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead at 8:32 of the second period. He tapped in David Tomasek's cross-crease feed, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also assisting.

Draisaitl also had an assist to push his points total to 958. The 29-year-old German star is the 111th player in NHL history to score 400 goals.

Draisaitl was the only Edmonton player to score in the eight-round shootout.

The Associated Press
