Jaguars and Browns trade starting cornerbacks, AP source says

By Mark Long, Associated Press | Posted - Oct. 8, 2025 at 8:46 p.m.

 
Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs the ball under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs the ball under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville and Cleveland swapped starting cornerbacks Wednesday night, with Tyson Campbell going to the Browns and Greg Newsome heading to the Jaguars, a person familiar with the trade said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been formally announced. ESPN and NFL Network first reported the swap.

The teams also exchanged late-round draft picks in 2026, with Jacksonville getting a sixth-rounder from Cleveland and the Browns getting a seventh-rounder from the Jaguars.

Jacksonville signed Campbell to a four-year, $76.5 million extension last year that included $54.4 million guaranteed. But the second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft never fit the team's new defensive scheme and struggled in coverage with his back to the ball.

Newsome, the 26th overall pick in 2021, is in the final year of a contract that pays him $13.4 million.

It's the latest trade for the Browns, who sent quarterback Joe Flacco to Cincinnati a day earlier.

