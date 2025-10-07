Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart shrugs off his hamstring injury and says he'll play vs. the Eagles

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jaxson Dart has been playing through a hamstring injury since making and winning his first NFL start late last month. He does not plan to let it keep him off the field.

The rookie quarterback brushed off any concern about the sore hamstring Tuesday and insisted he'll play for the New York Giants on Thursday night when they host reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

"Never a doubt," Dart said. "I feel good. I'm excited."

After being listed as a limited participant on the practice report Monday, Dart was estimated to be full go Tuesday, though the Giants did only what coach Brian Daboll calls a "jog-through."

Dart missed time on Sept. 28 against the Los Angeles Chargers while being evaluated for a concussion but played the entire game this past weekend at New Orleans.

Asked if this was the same injury or something new for Dart, Daboll said only, "He'll be OK."

Dart threw two interceptions and fumbled once in a turnover-heavy loss to the Saints on Sunday that dropped the Giants to 1-4. The 22-year-old took responsibility for the defeat and is preparing for even more new looks from the Eagles.

"Every single week, there's going to be something new that you haven't seen before," Dart said. "You've just got to be able to go back to the sideline and be able to adjust. Just like us, they have really good players and really good coaches. You might get got on a play, and you've got to be able to make the adjustments."

One adjustment is Dart and fellow first-year pro Beaux Collins getting used to each other after a miscommunication led to one of the picks against New Orleans. Collins has a bigger role after No. 1 receiver Malik Nabers was lost for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, and it could be even more substantial if veteran Darius Slayton is sidelined by his hamstring injury.

"There's a lot of communication, obviously: getting on the same page as far as whatever route concepts we have and talking about the coverages, as well," Collins said. "It's a lot of work that goes into it."

