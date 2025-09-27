Jake Knapp grieving the death of girlfriend Makena White

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 27, 2025 at 5:05 a.m.

 
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Jake Knapp is grieving the death of his girlfriend of two years, Makena White, describing her as selfless toward others and filled with energy.

A friend of White posted on her Instagram page that she died earlier this week. The update did not mention how she died, and Knapp chose not to share details.

"It's an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time," Knapp said in comments his manager sent to The Associated Press.

Knapp, an easygoing Californian who played at UCLA, won in his rookie season on the PGA Tour last year at the Mexico Open. He also shot 59 earlier this year at the Cognizant Classic. White posted a picture of them from that tournament, noting last month it was their second year together of "watching you live out your dreams."

"Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate," Knapp said. "We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she's no longer with us, it's a tough reality to comprehend.

"She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us."

The Associated Press

