Woods Cross powers past Alta to earn 35-14 win on the road

ALTA — Woods Cross used a fast start and big plays on both sides of the ball to power past Alta 35-14 on Friday night.

The Wildcats raced to a 21-0 halftime lead, fueled by two touchdowns from running back Viliami Tapa'atoutai. Controlling the line of scrimmage and setting the tempo, Woods Cross dictated much of the night, which was something head coach Brody Benson credited to his team's toughness.

"We talked all week about being physical," Benson said. "I love how physical we played tonight. I felt like we did that, and it made the difference."

Defensively, the Wildcats bent at times but never broke and held Alta in check on their home field.

"That's a great football team," Benson said. "Our defense dug in, didn't break, and kept them out when it mattered."

Two-way standout Teiyon Halbasch made his presence felt on both sides, hauling in two touchdown receptions and snagging an interception to help Woods Cross in the win.

"I'm pretty tired, but all the conditioning helps," Halbasch said. "It's a big win for us. Going on the road into a tough environment like Alta and getting the job done shows what kind of team we are."

Halbasch, a transfer from Layton, admitted he's beginning to prefer defense over offense despite spending much of his time at receiver.

Now 5-2 on the season, the Wildcats aim to carry momentum into the season's final stretch, with three games left to play in a tough region.

"The most important game of the season is always the next one," Benson said. "I just take it one week at a time."

For Halbasch, that next game — in this case, a home game with Brighton — is another chance to send a message.

"If we can win at home next week, it'll be a statement heading into the playoffs — that we're a team to watch out for," Halbasch said.