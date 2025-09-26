Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams diagnosed with prostate cancer

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 26, 2025 at 2:50 p.m.

 
FILE - Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams looks out from the sideline in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

FILE - Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams looks out from the sideline in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

Vrabel said Williams, 51, is in the process of undergoing treatment and meeting with specialists "to figure out the best plan to be able to attack this and heal it and allow him to get back to better health."

"Our medical staff and the people in this town have been fantastic to help him and get him started with that process," Vrabel added.

The Patriots will continue to have inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr call defensive plays. Williams will be around the team as much as possible, Vrabel said.

Williams called the defense in the team's season-opening loss to Las Vegas but stepped away from the role in the ensuing days to deal with his health issues.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  