How playing with Team Canada has prepared BYU's Delaney Gibb for sophomore season

PROVO — Two seconds on the clock. Double overtime. A medal on the line. Most players only dream of that kind of moment, but Delaney Gibb got to live it in July.

Inbounding from the sideline, Gibb stood just a few feet from Argentina's bench and rifled an overhand pass toward the rim. The pass found her teammate, Syla Swords, as she banked in the game-winning layup at the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup. Seconds later, after Argentina's half-court heave fell short, Gibb and her Team Canada teammates were bronze medalists.

It was Gibb's first stint with the Canadian Senior National Team, but she quickly proved she belonged.

The Raymond, Alberta native averaged 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in the tournament, including a breakout 21-point performance against the Dominican Republic, where she drilled four 3-pointers and pulled down six rebounds in just 20 minutes of action.

"Being able to be with much older players and much more experienced players is so helpful because I learn so much," Gibb said. "Just having the competition of that level — we're playing against some of the greatest players in North America and in South America."

The international stage was both a challenge and a classroom for Gibb, who came away with confidence and perspective she plans to carry into her second year at BYU.

"Anytime I can play with Team Canada, I am so happy," Gibb said. "It was really cool and really fun, and I feel like I've learned so much because of it."

Syla Swords with the game winner to lead Canada to a bronze medal win over Argentina in double overtime.



Now back in Provo after a whirlwind of a summer, Gibb is getting ready for her sophomore season. She's been around the world this summer playing basketball and training for this upcoming season.

With assistant coach Lee Cummard promoted to head coach and a young but talented roster returning, Gibb opted to stay and help build something new in Provo.

"She's going to be one year older and wiser," Cummard said. "She's worked really hard with us this offseason and with Team Canada. She's going to have a great year."

Her numbers as a freshman already made her one of the Big 12's brightest young stars. Gibb averaged 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 45.3% from the field, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors. Despite the success as a freshman, she's hungry for more.

"I want to improve everything," Gibb said. "I had a great season last year, but moving forward I'm just really trying to focus on what we have this year, the people that we have. Ultimately, I don't like losing, so I'm going to try and improve everything so that when crunch time hits we're able to come out with wins this year."

That mentality fits neatly with BYU's new team identity — one built on pace, chemistry, and trust.

Delaney Gibb dribbles around defender at 2025 FIBA AmeriCup (Photo: Courtesy of BYU Photo)

"We're a completely different team," Gibb said. "We focus a lot in practice on getting down the court fast and just playing to the strengths that we have. Knowing personnel, knowing our teammates and knowing when they are going to thrive and when they're going to flourish — just making sure we're going to play in a way that is going to be beneficial for us."

Off the court, Gibb points to a culture that feels just as important as the X's and O's.

"We have such a fun group of girls," she said. "I wasn't here very much this summer, but as soon as I got back I was so excited. Our team is so fun. We have a bunch of girls that truly care about each other and are willing to work hard and fight for each other."

Delaney Gibb shoots a jumper over an Iowa State defender. (Photo: BYU Photo)

This stands to be a crucial season for BYU as they enter year three in the Big 12. Cummard knows that his star is going to have a "target" on her back after her standout campaign last season. Gibb will have to take her game up a notch in order to find more wins in a crowded Big 12.

For Gibb, the lessons learned with Team Canada go far beyond a bronze medal.

The experience gave her a taste of the speed, physicality, and pressure of high-level international basketball — a crash course that will only accelerate her growth. The experience, combined with a record-setting freshman season, will prepare Gibb as she steps into Year 2 as a leader capable of shaping BYU's style of play.