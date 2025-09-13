Driver in crash that killed Oregon softball coach and player sentenced to 20 years in prison

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

The driver accused in a fatal crash that killed an Oregon community college softball player and head coach has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

The judge imposed the sentence against Johnathan James Dowdy, 33, as several members of the Umpqua Community College softball team, the entire soccer team and the school's president and athletic director looked on.

Dowdy was driving his pickup April 18 when he crossed the center line and crashed into a bus carrying 10 members of the softball team, according to Oregon State Police. The team was on the road from a game in Coos Bay.

Coach Jami Strinz, 46, who was driving the Chevrolet Express bus, and freshman Kiley Jones, 19, who played first base, died. The other eight passengers on the bus suffered moderate to serious injuries, and Dowdy also was hurt.

He pleaded guilty to multiple offenses including two counts of second-degree manslaughter, assault-related charges, driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

On Thursday, Judge Andrew E. Combs sentenced Dowdy to 20 1/2 years with three years of post-prison supervision, according to court records. The sentence included 6 1/4 years for each manslaughter charge.

His driver's license also was revoked for life, and he was fined $2,000.

Jones' mother and stepfather, Nichole and Scott Mahoney, of Nampa, Idaho, said they feel Dowdy's sentence was too lenient given his past offenses. According to online Oregon court records, his history includes drunken driving and numerous violations for driving while suspended or revoked and driving uninsured.

"Although I forgive him because I don't want to live in bitterness and anger, I don't excuse his bad behavior and his bad choice," Nichole Mahoney said.

The Mahoneys said Jones was a caring and funny young woman who loved animals and children and dreamed of a career in law enforcement. A three-sport varsity high school athlete, with soccer her main focus, she also excelled at softball and joined the college's team when it began. She was a trustworthy and compassionate teammate, her mother said.

"Her little sister used to have somebody to call and talk to about anything, and now she doesn't have that," Scott Mahoney said. "Her friends don't have that person to confide in anymore, to joke with, to laugh about, to celebrate the launching of a pumpkin spice coffee."

The Associated Press emailed and left phone messages for the prosecutor, Dowdy's attorney and the college's director of athletics and events. The college declined to comment.