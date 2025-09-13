Bessinger, Sparrow lead Davis past Olympus in 49-14 rout

HOLLADAY — The Davis Darts (4-1) continued their midseason surge Friday night, overwhelming the Olympus Titans (2-3) in a 49-14 victory powered by quarterback Tradon Bessinger and two-way star Bode Sparrow.

Bessinger threw six touchdown passes, including his 100th of his career, while Sparrow caught three of them and added two interceptions on defense to cap a dominant all-around performance.

"They're fun to watch. I turn into a spectator a lot of times on the sideline," Davis head coach Scott Peery said. "Our ceiling is high, and hopefully we can just keep getting better as the season goes on."

The Darts wasted no time scoring three first-quarter touchdowns as Bessinger spread the ball to playmakers like Makaio Byrd, who hauled in two early scores. Sparrow then put his stamp on the game in the second quarter, picking off a pass and catching a fourth Bessinger strike to make it a cool 28-0 halftime lead.

"You can just take it to the bank that Bode is going to make three or four big plays every game," Peery said. "Just his presence on the field — whether on offense or defense — makes it difficult for other teams to prepare."

Sparrow now has six interceptions on the season and has established himself as one of the state's premier two-way athletes.

"I take a lot of pride in playing both sides of the ball," Sparrow said. "I played every snap tonight, so I'm pretty gassed, but I just love the opportunity."

For Davis, the win marks a third straight blowout, with the team outscoring opponents 150-62 over that stretch. Sparrow credited the Darts' mindset since a loss earlier in the season.

"We had a bad loss a couple of weeks ago and ever since then our practices have been great," Sparrow said. "Our offense is explosive, but it all starts with our offensive line. Obviously, we have Tradon — he's the best quarterback in the state — and we've got receivers to complement him, so our offense is scary."

The Darts close out non-region play next week with a road matchup at American Fork before turning their focus toward a region title push.